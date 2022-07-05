ANOTHER Terror Attack in The USA: 6 Dead, 31 Injured, in Mass Shooting at 4th of July Parade in Illinois
Fox News
Mon, 04 Jul 2022 19:36 UTC
The city of Highland Park initially stated that 16 people were injured and five were killed, but officials amended the total to six dead and 31 injured during an afternoon press conference.
"Law enforcement agencies are searching for the suspect; evidence of a firearm has been recovered. The suspect is described as a White male, 18-20 years old, with longish black hair and a slight build. Numerous law enforcement officers are responding and have secured a perimeter around downtown Highland Park," city wrote in a statement.
Witnesses say crowds fled the sound of gunfire, and others saw at least five bloodied people lying on the ground and others under blankets, according to the Chicago Sun Times.
The Highland Park Police Department confirmed they are responding to an "active situation" and will soon release a statement to Fox News Digitial.
Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering urged residents to avoid the downtown area as police respond to the incident.
"Highland Park Police are responding to an incident in downtown Highland Park," she announced on Twitter. "Fourth Fest has been canceled. Please avoid downtown Highland Park. More information will be shared as it becomes available."
Democratic Illinois Gov. Pritzker also confirmed that he and his staff are "closely monitoring" the situation.
"Our hearts go out to the people of Highland Park and all those affected by today's tragic events," Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown said in a tweet. "The #ChicagoPolice Department stands with the City of Highland Park during this devastating time."
The Department of Homeland Security confirmed that Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has been briefed on the shooting and that DHS is coordinating with local, state, and federal partners to offer the Department's support.
Rep. Brad Schnider, D-Ill, says he was in attendance at the parade at the time of the shooting. He confirmed he is safe in a tweet, but did not offer any details regarding the situation.
"Today a shooter struck in Highland Park during the Independence Day parade. My campaign team and I were gathering at the start of the parade when the shooting started," Schnider wrote. "My team and I are safe and secure. We are monitoring the situation closely and in touch with the Mayor."
"Hearing of loss of life and others injured. My condolences to the family and loved ones; my prayers for the injured and for my community; and my commitment to do everything I can to make our children, our towns, our nation safer. Enough is enough!" he added
Reader Comments
Best is to get along without any drugs however, then the perception of reality is not distorted.. but who knows nowadays, they use so many subliminal and covert methods of "hacking" people I'm not sure even about that anymore, but since I don't watch TV or listen to radio, I hope I can avoid most of the influences on my subliminal..
Mark my words, it's simple as that. Unless you give up your guns, they're gonna make you do so, no matter how many MK Ultra style events they have to stage!
Per Article #5 be best first option. A reordering of things…
that is an option
UPDATES
The suspect has been caught. 22-year-old Robert Crimo was arrested in his car during a road-stop. He's a resident of Highland Park, and his father owns a local business.
The Left is screaming that he's a 'Trumper' because social media posts appear to show him present at Trump rallies (back when he was a teenager?).
The Right is screaming that he's 'Antifa' because he 'liked' Joe Biden's posts and, well, just look at him:
He's clearly mentally ill. He even alludes to mind control and historical false-flag events in his videos, which have been up online for months but no one 'flagged' his illegal content - presumably because 'fact-checkers' were too busy silencing legal speech:
Here he is filming the arrival of a presidential motorcade - presumably Biden's - last August. His father is the bald man at the end:
Multiple phone-camera recordings of the atrocity indicate two long bursts of gunfire of about 30 rounds each:
Official reports immediately cited police as having found a 'high-powered rifle' on a rooftop overlooking the parade route. This is consistent with eyewitness testimony of a man shooting from a rooftop:
But there's a potential problem with the official story of one gunman firing from a rooftop. This next eyewitness insists Crimo was indeed present and firing at parade bystanders, but from a GROUND-LEVEL position:
Note also Schwartz's description of the arrival of SINGLE cop (not a unit, which is normal police response), and his odd behavior.
Nonetheless, the earliest reports definitely stated that someone suspect was seen on a rooftop. The next video (at the start) may capture them - it's hard to say for sure:
Was the 'cop' Schwartz describes as looking upwards, scanning the rooftop? If so, why?
Anyway, it looks like TWO gunmen were firing, one perhaps with suppressed fire while the other made loud semi-automatic gunfire.
This single cop arriving first on the scene sounds like he could have been part of a team that scarpered before the main police response arrived.
The rest, as they say, is history. Americans are being played.
UPDATE 5th July
Police now say that Crimo, who they insist was firing from the rooftop, wore women's clothes to disguise himself and that he escaped by blending into the fleeing spectators. We refer you back to Schwartz's testimony, who mentioned no such disguise when describing a 'skinny kid' shooting people FROM GROUND-LEVEL, then quickly running away.
Whoever was on the rooftop may well have been disguised, but it wasn't Crimo.
They're also now saying that 'over 70 rounds were fired', but only 60 rounds are heard on bystanders' videos, which capture the entire duration of the shooting. Other rounds from a suppressed 'high-powered rifle' found on the rooftop? No doubt forensics will later show shots were fired from above, so for the 'lone gunman' narrative, Crimo HAS to be placed on that rooftop.
Police also insist that Crimo bought his 'AR-15-like rifle' "locally, and legally." But assault weapons have been banned in Highland Park since 2013. So if he bought it locally, he did NOT do so legally.