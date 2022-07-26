mass shooting langley BC 1
The shooting in Langley, British Columbia, appears to have targeted homeless people.
Three people, including the alleged gunman, were killed Monday in a mass shooting outside Vancouver, Canada, that appears to have targeted homeless people, authorities said.

Police said an unidentified gunman began shooting after 6 a.m. local time in multiple places in downtown Langley, about 30 miles southeast of Vancouver, local media reported.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police previously said they had a suspect in custody, and it's unclear if they were referencing the now-deceased gunman. Cops discovered the gunman wounded and shot him dead at the scene, police said in a statement.

Another victim of the gunman was left in critical condition and a second had serious injuries, authorities said.

The victims of the attack were found throughout the city, including one at a bus stop and another near a supportive housing unit. The gunman's and victims' names have not been released.

Bullet holes seen in a vehicle’s window and windshield.
The CBC reported that authorities said the shooting spree appeared to be targeting homeless people in Langley, but cops said a few hours later on Monday that "At this time we don't know the motive behind this deadly incident, nor if there was any relationship between the deceased suspect and the victims."

Langley Mayor Val van den Broek told Canadian media that "my heart breaks.

"This is something that you never want to see happen in your community. Never, ever," . Through tears, the mayor added: "I volunteer with the homeless and I know them and it's very personal for me as well."

An alert described the alleged suspect as a man with dark hair wearing brown Carhartt overalls and a camouflage T-shirt.

The news comes after the Whistler ski resort outside Vancouver, Canada, was put on lockdown on Sunday when two people were shot dead.