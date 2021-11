Six members of a family were shot, two fatally, Friday night at an apartment in Nashville, Tennessee, police said.The injured suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds, police said in a tweet There were no signs of forced entry, and investigators recovered three guns after responding to the incident, which unfolded around 9:45 p.m.It appeared the two intruders went into the apartment on Torbett Street after knocking on the front door, police said.Police are still investigating what led to the gunfire, but said robbery was among the motives being considered.Two others were wounded and three more injured during the incident, according to the Durham Police Department.All six of those hurt were treated for injuries not thought to be life-threatening, Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews told a news conference on Friday.It is unclear how the three injured were hurt, but police said their injuries were not from gunshot wounds.One person was detained following the shooting, but Durham police did not provide details on whether the individual faced any charges.One person was also wounded in a separate shooting at a mall in Tacoma, Washington The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said the victim was hospitalized with serious injuries following the shooting, police said.Law enforcement from "all over the county" had come together to help track down anyone connected to the shooting, the sheriff's department said in a tweet No suspects had been taken into custody.