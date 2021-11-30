Nashville shooting
Six members of a family were shot, two fatally, Friday night at an apartment in Nashville, Tennessee, police said.

A third person, believed to be one of two intruders, was also shot to death, Nashville police said.

The two family members who were killed were brothers, ages 15 and 18. Among the wounded was their 40-year-old mother, 16 and 20-year-old sisters and 13-year-old brother, police said.

The injured suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds, police said in a tweet.

There were no signs of forced entry, and investigators recovered three guns after responding to the incident, which unfolded around 9:45 p.m.

It appeared the two intruders went into the apartment on Torbett Street after knocking on the front door, police said.

Police are still investigating what led to the gunfire, but said robbery was among the motives being considered.


The shooting was one of several to take place on Black Friday.

A 10-year-old was wounded by a ricocheting bullet during a shooting at a mall in Durham, North Carolina, police in city said Friday.

Two others were wounded and three more injured during the incident, according to the Durham Police Department.

All six of those hurt were treated for injuries not thought to be life-threatening, Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews told a news conference on Friday.

It is unclear how the three injured were hurt, but police said their injuries were not from gunshot wounds.

Andrews said the shooting had "occurred between two groups that knew each other" and that they "were not indiscriminately firing."

One person was detained following the shooting, but Durham police did not provide details on whether the individual faced any charges.

One person was also wounded in a separate shooting at a mall in Tacoma, Washington Friday.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said the victim was hospitalized with serious injuries following the shooting, police said.

Law enforcement from "all over the county" had come together to help track down anyone connected to the shooting, the sheriff's department said in a tweet.

No suspects had been taken into custody.