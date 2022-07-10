This week on NewsReal, Joe and Niall analyze the Fourth July mass shooting from another angle - literally, from street-level - the shocking assassination of Japan's longest-serving Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and the diabolically cynical use of Putin's War™ for 'noble purposes', connecting the dots to reveal the single Overarching Agenda into which 'agents of chaos' are corralling humanity.
Running Time: 01:57:14
Download: MP3 — 80.5 MB
This podcast will soon be available to view, share and download on Rumble and Odysee. Show Notes
- News Nation interview with Michael Schwartz, eyewitness who saw Crimo firing at parade-goers from GROUND-level
- CBS News Chicago interview with eyewitness who saw (another?) gunman on the roof of building overlooking parade
- Police report 'rooftop gunman' wore women's clothes to disguise himself
- Highland Park shooter passed FOUR background checks despite police report warning he was dangerous
- Illinois State Police update regarding Crimo's 'Clear & Present Danger' report
- Uvalde mayor says he fears a cover-up of investigation into school massacre and calls on Texas Gov. Abbott to intervene
- Shinzo Abe: Suspect admits killing ex-PM over 'rumours', say Japanese police
- Biden's bizarre comments on Assassination of Abe
- China: MI5 and FBI heads warn of 'immense' threat
- China lockdowns: Xi'an, city of 13 million, placed under week-long lockdown because of '18 cases of Omicron'
- Duration of immune protection of SARS-CoV-2 natural infection against reinfection in Qatar
- Russia issues 'final warning' to EU & Lithuania over Kaliningrad blockade
- Switzerland conference gathers 'donors' for $750 bln scheme to 'rebuild Ukraine'
- Deranged Californian 'women' protest Roe vs Wade decision
- Putin says Russia just starting in Ukraine, peace talks will get harder
- Putin's War Threatens Europe's Ambitious Climate Goals'
- Millions revolt in Sri Lankan anti-govt protests
- Blinken sees Russia food blockage as factor in Sri Lanka turmoil
- Wikipedia: 2019-present Sri Lankan economic crisis
- Georgia Guidestones blown up!
- EU constructing €8m 'spy-proof' bunker for secret talks