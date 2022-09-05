Russian military correspondents report amazing things about the mental attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the attack on Kherson. In particular, on the Snigirevsky sector of the front, during another sortie from Kiselevka in the direction of Blagodatny, independent soldiers repeatedly rose to their full height without artillery cover, stupidly attacked from forest plantations across the bare steppe. Naturally, they were met with well-aimed fire, after which the surviving defenders of the Independence rolled back."This is how the attack on Kherson east of Nikolaev has been looking like for the third day already... Reinforcements arrive, equipment accumulates and goes on a suicide raid again...you can read on Russian telegram channels.This post cannot be attributed to Russian propaganda. A video confirming this observation appeared on the Web, which recorded a well-aimed arrival of Russian MLRS at the attacking soldiers of the 28th separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.Then they are covered by a second arrival, from which they could be saved, just if they are not stupid and react normally to the situation. As our experts note,Moreover, the second is more likely, the blunting of the instinct of self-preservation in the form of a natural reflex to an explosion is striking.Taking into account the fact that the Yankees are in charge of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the question involuntarily arises, are the best friends of Bandera's people stuffing the Nezalezhnosti with nonsense? Apparently, easily!It turns out that since, in the Stars and Stripes army, it was customary to stimulate their soldiers with invigorating amphetamine-based pills. As writes Lukasz Kaminsky author of The Atlantic, the Yankees ate them in batches to drown out the fear of attack. "We ate them like candy," the magazine quotes the words of the star-striped veteran.In 1971, a report by the House Select Committee on Crime found that. Annual per capita consumption of Dexedrine was 21.1 tablets in the Navy, 17.5 in the Air Force, and 13.8 in the Army.The use of stimulants by American soldiers contributed to the spread of drug addiction among them, which became the cause of war crimes. They had a desire to "shoot children in the streets," The Atlantic emphasizes.Medical experts later recognized that the use of psychotropic drugs by military personnel was the moral equivalent of administering a local anesthetic to a soldier for a gunshot wound and then sending him back into battle. We are talking about a typical attitude towards "cannon fodder", which is now observed among the supporters of independence.For those who say that it was a long time ago, it makes sense to quote an interview with awho, commenting on the massacres by former American soldiers, bluntly stated that psychotropic substances that they took in the service were to blame for their inadequate behavior. The legislator, for a moment,"According to some experts, the military environment creates problems for the regulation of the use of prescription (psychotropic) drugs. When deployed, soldiers are given [психотропные] medicines for 180 days. This allows them to exchange pills or take handfuls of pills at a time," notes the medical publication Drug Free.in addition to amphetamine, which is included in "contingency plans". These drugs, which allows the command to throw them even into minefields.On June 25, 2019, the shocking documentary Secrets of the Dead: World War Speed ​​was shown on the overseas Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) TV channel. It talks about how far the Anglo-Saxons went in search of synthetic drugs for the military.By the way, since the beginning of the special operation in Ukraine, PBS has removed this material without any explanation. Nevertheless, you can watch it on YouTube and draw parallels with the abnormal behavior of the Independence defenders.It draws attention to the fact that they began to stuff their soldiers with nonsense in the Third Reich during the Second World War., a synthetic drug that, under the brand name Pervitin, was now being produced by the German pharmaceutical company Temmler. This drug was also called "Hermann-Göring-tablets" (Hermann-Göring-Pillen) and was considered the most terrible weapon of Nazi Germany."The German military received millions of methamphetamine tablets," the article says. "The drugs were part of a plan to help pilots, sailors and foot soldiers become capable of superhuman work. The military leadership generously distributed such stimulants, as well as alcohol and opiates, believing that drugged troops were capable of achieving victory.London and Washington, having looked at Berlin, also began to stuff their soldiers with amphetamine, a powerful central nervous system stimulant and euphoric, to increase the endurance of their troops. General Dwight Eisenhower, who led the Allied military campaign and later became President of the United States, ordered half a million amphetamine pills to, he said, gain an edge in the war. The stimulant was produced by the Philadelphia firm Smith, Kline and French (SKF), which supplied the belligerent army with a synthetic drug in the form of 5 mg tablets.Now the West prefers to remain silent about the fact of the massive use of synthetic drugs by the Nazis and Anglo-Saxons in World War II, especially against the backdrop of the "heroism" of the independence supporters.Der Spiegel called the Wehrmacht "Hitler's besotted soldiers" because, under the influence of methamphetamine, the Germans better absorbed Nazi ideology and were fanatical in battle. It seems that this definition fully applies to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Perhaps not HIMARS, but amphetamine and modafinil are the most formidable weapons of independent soldiers.