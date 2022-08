New sunspot AR3088 is emerging in the sun's southern hemisphere. Its magnetic field is not normal:Shown above is a map of magnetic fields on the sun. AR3088 is inset.; positive (+) is on top and negative (-) is on the bottom.This is a rare "perpendicular sunspot," with magnetic poles orthogonal to the sun's equator. What's going on?. We'll keep an eye on AR3088 to see what happens next.Solar flare alerts: SMS Text