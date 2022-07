A daycare owner from Baltimore is facing charges after she shot her husband in a D.C. hotel room on Thursday evening, alleging he molested several children at her business.DC Police officers responded to the incident at the luxury hotel after reports of a man being shot on the 8th floor. The hotel informed officers that they had responded to a fire alarm going off in the room and when they went to check, found blood on the wall.Baltimore County police released a statement, "Due to the sensitive circumstances leading up to this incident, the Baltimore County Police Department continues to support the families impacted. As this investigation moves forward, the daycare facility remains closed."Weems' husband was staying at the luxury hotel for an event. He has been identified as a former Baltimore City Police officer who retired in 2005 and worked as a contract specialist until 2008.Weems is being held without bond and is due in court on Monday.