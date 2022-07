© ABC News



A former US soldier who served with the two Americans told Good Morning America that the team of soldiers faced overwhelming Russian firepower with 24/7 artillery.Two Americans, a Canadian and a Swedish citizen have been killed by a Russian tank which opened fire on them during a bloody battle at the frontline in the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine.Ruslan Miroshnichenko, the foreign fighters' commander, confirmed the tragic deaths to Politico and named the victims.The soldier's unit was based near Siversk, a town in eastern Donetsk oblast the area where the Kremlin's forces have recently redoubled efforts.In an attempt to delay Russia 's advance, the foreign fighters were deployed to the village of Hryhorivka.Miroshnichenko said they were tasked to take their firing positions and clear a ravine where Russian forces were attempting to cross a river.The State Department spokesperson confirmed the deaths of the two Americans on Friday but did not name them and Luke Lucyszyn's mother, Kathy Lucyszyn, confirmed the death to ABC News.The Canadian and Swedish governments could not immediately be reached for comment.