© RT

As Ukrainian forces recently attempted to assault the town of Belogorovka in the Lugansk People's Republic, RT had a crew nearby.The offensive was successfully defeated following close-quarter combat on the outskirts of the settlement. Russian troops captured four Kraken fighters.The battalion has been stationed in the north-eastern Ukrainian city for months, Dmitry said.The man claimed he was part of a Ukrainian Kharkov "territorial defense" unit until it was "merged" with Kraken.Eventually, the battalion was sent to frontlines not far from Belogorovka, some 200 kilometers away from Kharkov.That happened, the captive alleged, soon after bodies were found in a battalion member's backyard.The captive did not elaborate on whether any punitive measures had been taken against the suspected killer.In late June, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that its forces had killed over one hundred Kraken battalion fighters in a series of precision artillery strikes against targets near Kharkov.Kraken calls itself a special reconnaissance and sabotage unit under the Ministry of Defense, operating separately from the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Moscow has accused the battalion of committing several war crimes since the beginning of the conflict, including the mistreatment of Russian prisoners of war. A video that circulated on the internet showed the neo-Nazis shooting the POWs in the knees and killing them.The head of Russia's National Defense Control Center, Mikhail Mizintsev, has also previously accused Kraken members of harassing Kharkov region residents and of conducting "punitive raids" against people suspected of harboring pro-Russian sentiments.