"We are receiving anti-ship capabilities and sooner or later we will target the fleet. It is inevitable because we have to guarantee the security of our people."

"Sooner or later we will have enough resources to target Russia in the Black Sea and Crimea. Crimea is Ukrainian territory, that's why any target there is legitimate for us."

"We have to think very carefully how to do it in the right way. Russia will have to leave Crimea if they wish to exist as a country."

"yet another proof that [Russia's] special military operation was a correct and absolutely justified move because it was the only way to save Ukraine from such leaders as Gavrilov."

Russia's Black Sea Fleet, which is based in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol, is "a permanent threat" to Ukraine, and Kiev has to address this issue, Gavrilov said in an interview with the Times on Tuesday.he added.Gavrilov claimed that Ukraine is also planning to take back Crimea - which overwhelmingly voted to reunite with Russia in a 2014 referendum after a coup in Kiev. According to the official, the Ukrainian government was holding discussions with their Western backers on whether it could use foreign-supplied arms to target Russian forces on the peninsula.However, Kiev says it doesn't view Crimea as part of Russia, considering it to be a Ukrainian area occupied by Moscow. The deputy defense minister stated:Gavrilov also didn't rule out the use of diplomatic means in order to reclaim Crimea, saying thatHis statements didn't go unnoticed in Moscow, with Kremlin press secretary, Dmitry Peskov saying that they wereThe deputy defense minister is the latest in a series of high-ranking Ukrainian officials to threaten the use of force against Crimea.Last week, spokesman for the intelligence service of Ukraine's defense ministry,who is now deputy chair of the country's National Security Council, warned thatRussia sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, citing Kiev's failure to implement the Minsk agreements, designed to give the regions of Donetsk and Lugansk special status within the Ukrainian state. The protocols, brokered by Germany and France, were first signed in 2014. Former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko has since admitted thatIn February 2022, the Kremlin recognized the Donbass republics as independent states and demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join any Western military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked.