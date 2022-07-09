© Bob Krist via Getty Images

Piece by professor said hunger was "fundamental to the working of the world's economy."The United Nations was forced to delete a weird 'satirical' article which celebrated the 'benefits' of world hunger after an online backlash.As we document in the video below, technocratic globalist green agenda policies are threatening to cause world hunger.Farmers in the Netherlands, which is one of the largest exporters of meat in the world, have been told they'll have to comply with draconian nitrogen emissions cuts.This will force many of them to shut down their farms for good, risking the food security of hundreds of millions of people at a time when food inflation and a cost of living crisis is already in full swing.