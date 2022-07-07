© Andy Rain/EPA



Consumers in the Eurozone continued to cut spending on food, drinks, and tobacco last month amid a spike in prices, EU statistics office Eurostat reported on Wednesday.Data shows thatDespite a marginal overall increase in retail spending,Inflation has been rising steadily in the Eurozone for more than a year, reachingset by the European Central Bank (ECB). The regulator, which has vowed to tackle the surge in prices, is due to meet in late July to start raising interest rates.