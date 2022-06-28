Society's Child
Netherlands farmers blockade motorways again in protest against plans to reduce agricultural sector over green targets - amid global food crisis
DutchNews.nl
Mon, 27 Jun 2022 12:00 UTC
Protest organisers including Agractie and Farmers Defence Force (FDF) warned motorists to expect disruption on the roads from noon, but denied that they were co-ordinating the action.
In a video message, FDF leader Mark van den Oever said last week's mass protest by 40,000 farmers in Stroe, Gelderland, had 'achieved nothing' and further action was needed.
Farmers are protesting against the government's plans to reduce the size of the agricultural sectors to comply with European conservation laws. A Council of State ruling three years ago has forced the government to come up with wide-ranging measures to cut emissions from nitrogen compounds such as nitrous oxide and ammonia by up to 70% in some areas. Christianne van der Wal, the minister responsible for tackling the so-called nitrogen crisis, has said some farmers will have to give up their businesses.
Opposition parties such as the Farmer-Citizen Movement (BBB) have queried the scientific basis for the reforms and said other sectors such as construction and aviation should share the burden of cutting emissions. Police have warned farmers that they risk being fined if they protest by driving tractors on the motorway. 'It's fine to exercise your rights, but tractors are banned on the motorway,' a spokesman said.
Reader Comments
The good news is the globalists are racing to get genocide accomplished through no fuel, no food, killer vaxx, war which is waking people up to the corruption in their own governments..
We are but beggars of our own demise.
Comment: The EU has told Africa to not buy fertilizer from Russia - because of the West's sanctions - but they're also discouraging the continent from building their own fertilizer plants because it would interfere with their 'green targets'. This, whilst numerous world leaders warn of a looming global famine that will begin to bite this year: Amid food crisis EU tells Africa to not buy Russia's fertilizer, nor to create own, as to do so would clash with 'green goals'