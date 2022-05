© AFP/File photo



Egypt to slash subsidies

Increases in food prices triggered by Russia's war in Ukraine could kill "millions" of people globally, Egypt 's finance minister has cautioned,over the worldwide wheat shortage.Mohamed Maait expressed concern regarding "food insecurity" around the world in an interview with Financial Times in London while, the global supplies of which have been threatened since Russia's 24 February invasion.because of food insecurity. They are not responsible for that, they didn't do anything wrong."Maait's comments"Global hunger levels are at a new high," said Guterres. In addition to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, are the issues of climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic, which have, he warned.Last week, G7 countries launched a "Global Alliance for Food Security" with the World Bank, to coordinate a short-term response that would avert famine., with Russia and Ukraine having been its biggest supplier before the war. Meanwhile,Earlier this month, however,Before Russia's invasion of Ukraine threatened wheat supplies, Egypt had plans to "rationalise" bread subsidies, which cost more than $3bn annually. While the conflict delayed such plans, Maait said the move should still be expected.Maait said Cairo also planned to reform the cash credits received by millions of Egyptians for food, streamlining the list of those eligible to ensure only the needy received them.