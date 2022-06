© unknown



"As global hunger soars way beyond the resources available to feed all the families who desperately need WFP's help, we are being forced to make the heartbreaking decision to cut food rations for refugees who rely on us for their survival."

"Severe funding constraints significantly reduce rations for refugees living in Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Mali, Mauritania, and Niger.



"Despite generous support from donors, resourcing remains insufficient to meet the very basic needs of refugee households and imminent disruptions are expected in Angola, Malawi, Mozambique, Republic of Congo, Tanzania, and Zimbabwe.



"Without urgent new funds to support refugees - one of the world's most vulnerable and forgotten groups of people - many facing starvation will be forced to pay with their lives."

Food riot risks continue to soar worldwide as the head of the food-aid branch of the United Nations halved meal rations for refugees.On Monday,released a statement Beasley pointed out thatsupported by WFP inBeasley's statement shouldn't surprise readers because we've detailed in length that this would happen as many vulnerable countries were already on the brink of food shortages.WFP warned in April about thethat has created an unprecedented global food crisis that is only worsening.WFP said.Bloomberg Economics recently outlined Nigeria, India, Colombia, the Philippines, and Turkey are countries to monitor for food riots. Peru and Sri Lanka have already been two countries undergoing social instability.Last week, Beasley saidThe shortage of essential food staples putting millions of lives in jeopardy and risk destabilizing countries in terms of the harvest due to the Ukraine conflict and resulting Western sanctions on Russia, soaring energy and fertilizer costs, and climate woes plaguing agriculturally rich areas.As a reminder, Rockefeller Foundation President Rajiv Shah initiated the six-month countdown to a "massive, immediate food crisis" in April.