After remaining virtually unchanged for five years

climate extremes, economic downturns, or battling high inequality

World hunger and malnutrition levels worsened dramatically last year, with most of the increase likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a multi-agency United Nations (U.N.) report published on Monday., the report said.Authored by U.N. agencies including the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the World Food Programme (WFP) and the World Health Organisation (WHO), the report is"Unfortunately, the pandemic continues to expose," the U.N. agencies said in a joint statement.The 2021 edition of "The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World" estimated that on current trends, the U.N. sustainable development goal of zero hunger by 2030 will be missed by a margin of nearly 660 million people.That number is 30 million higher than in a scenario where the pandemic had not occurred.said WFP chief economist Arif Husain.But the report stressed the challenge was huge., especially in countries affected by conflict,The increase last year however was equal to that of the previous five years combined.