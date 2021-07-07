© Guilhem Vellut via Wikimedia Commons



Several metabolites known to be important to human health were found either exclusively or in greater quantities in beef

these products should not be viewed as nutritionally interchangeable

More information: Stephan van Vliet et al, A metabolomics comparison of plant-based meat and grass-fed meat indicates large nutritional differences despite comparable Nutrition Facts panels, Scientific Reports (2021). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-021-93100-3 Journal information: Scientific Reports