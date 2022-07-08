Sleazy Hunter Biden is seen filming himself smoking 'drugs' and fondling himself inside a sensory deprivation tank - during a detox program funded by his dad, President Joe Biden.The president's exhibitionist son, 52, is bathed in trippy green light as he floats naked on his back and plays with himself in the shocking cell phone video retrieved from his abandoned laptop.He leaves briefly to grab a can of White Claw hard seltzer and what appears to be a crack pipe before taking several hits and staring wild-eyed into the camera as ambient music plays softly in the background.Text messages seen by DailyMail.com confirm the seven-minute clip was recorded at Blue Water Wellness in Newburyport, Massachusetts, where Hunter booked a float therapy session on January 30, 2019.'Hey dad I've been trying to resolve some immediate financial issues - alimony tuitions and my bill for this program but the cash I am counting on will not arrive until the end of the week.'Hunt tell me what you need. No problem,' the future president responded. 'Ok how do you want to do this I can pay tuition directly and their housing and give you the rest.'Biden senior messaged again on December 6 to confirm: '75 being wired today. Love.'Hunter's cell phone videos would later show, however, that he had gone to the wellness center in Massachusetts later that month instead.The video and corresponding messages are the latest compromising materials retrieved from backed up iPhone data on Hunter's abandoned MacBook pro - the so-called 'laptop from hell.'Hunter also referenced his ketamine regimen in a December 5, 2018 message to a female friend.'That's good baby what does it do,' she replied. 'Let's get freaky tonight on webcam.'The now-defunct Blue Water Wellness in Newburyport, MassachusettsHunter's latest humiliation comes weeks after DailyMail.com revealed that, despite his repeated denials, Joe Biden did talk to his son about his shady overseas business dealings.The Times story pointed out that CEFC's chairman, Ye Jianming, had been arrested in China and his top lieutenant Patrick Ho had been convicted in the US for bribing African officials to help Iran evade oil sanctions.Ye had met with Hunter at a Miami hotel in 2017 to discuss 'a partnership to invest in American infrastructure and energy deals.'And when Ho was arrested, he called Joe's brother, Jim Biden, according to the Times, who told the newspaper that he believed the call was meant for Hunter.In another example, the then-vice president attended a Washington, DC, dinner with Hunter's Ukrainian, Kazakh and Russian business associates in 2015.Hunter told one of his guests in an email that the dinner was 'ostensibly to discuss food security,' but was in fact an opportunity to introduce his potential clients and partners to his powerful father.The White House initially denied Joe's attendance, but when photographs emerged of Joe there, it claimed it was only a brief stop.He also met another of Hunter's Chinese business partners, Jonathan Li, when he took his son on a 2013 Air Force 2 trip to China,; he also entertained Hunter's Mexican billionaire business partners, Carlos Slim and Miguel Aleman Velasco, at the White House and the vice president's official residence.Emails on Hunter's abandoned laptop published by DailyMail.com show Hunter and Joe shared a bank account and paid each other's bills, while Hunter's business partner, Eric Schwerin, did Joe's taxes.