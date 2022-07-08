Puppet Masters
Naked Hunter Biden filmed himself smoking 'crack' and fondling himself while floating inside a sensory deprivation tank - one month after convincing dad Joe to wire him $20,000 for detox program
Daily Mail
Fri, 08 Jul 2022 13:45 UTC
The president's exhibitionist son, 52, is bathed in trippy green light as he floats naked on his back and plays with himself in the shocking cell phone video retrieved from his abandoned laptop.
He leaves briefly to grab a can of White Claw hard seltzer and what appears to be a crack pipe before taking several hits and staring wild-eyed into the camera as ambient music plays softly in the background.
Text messages seen by DailyMail.com confirm the seven-minute clip was recorded at Blue Water Wellness in Newburyport, Massachusetts, where Hunter booked a float therapy session on January 30, 2019.
He was urged to visit the spa by a therapist pal, whom the First Son had turned to for help in his battle to kick drugs.
Just one month earlier, Hunter had texted his dad, Joe, complaining he didn't have enough money for the treatment program on top of bills and alimony.
'Hey dad I've been trying to resolve some immediate financial issues - alimony tuitions and my bill for this program but the cash I am counting on will not arrive until the end of the week.
'Is it possible to make me another short term loan in the same amount and I will send it back no later than 10 days.
'I'm really embarrassed to ask and I know it's unfair of me to put you in that position right now,' Hunter wrote on December 4, 2018.
'Hunt tell me what you need. No problem,' the future president responded. 'Ok how do you want to do this I can pay tuition directly and their housing and give you the rest.'
Biden senior messaged again on December 6 to confirm: '75 being wired today. Love.'
A supportive Joe happily obliged, replying in a January 2, 2019 text to Hunter: 'Just called Mel he will get 20 to your account this afternoon tomorrow morning at latest. He will contact me when transfer goes through.'
Hunter's cell phone videos would later show, however, that he had gone to the wellness center in Massachusetts later that month instead.
The video and corresponding messages are the latest compromising materials retrieved from backed up iPhone data on Hunter's abandoned MacBook pro - the so-called 'laptop from hell.'
At his therapist's behest, Hunter also underwent ketamine infusion therapy - a treatment for 'drug resistant depression.'
Hunter also referenced his ketamine regimen in a December 5, 2018 message to a female friend.
'That's good baby what does it do,' she replied. 'Let's get freaky tonight on webcam.'
In another text sent January 1, 2019, Hunter made it abundantly clear who was funding his unconventional treatments, writing: 'By the way my dad is paying for whatever I need.'
There is no suggestion the staff at Blue Water Wellness were involved in his drug abuse or that anyone else knew what the father-of-five was getting up to as he lounged naked and alone in the secluded tank.
The now-defunct Blue Water Wellness in Newburyport, Massachusetts
Hunter's latest humiliation comes weeks after DailyMail.com revealed that, despite his repeated denials, Joe Biden did talk to his son about his shady overseas business dealings.
A voicemail discovered on Hunter's backed up data confirms President Biden called Hunter on December 12, 2018, saying he needed to discuss a New York Times report linking the First Son to Chinese oil giant, CEFC.
The Times story pointed out that CEFC's chairman, Ye Jianming, had been arrested in China and his top lieutenant Patrick Ho had been convicted in the US for bribing African officials to help Iran evade oil sanctions.
Ye had met with Hunter at a Miami hotel in 2017 to discuss 'a partnership to invest in American infrastructure and energy deals.'
And when Ho was arrested, he called Joe's brother, Jim Biden, according to the Times, who told the newspaper that he believed the call was meant for Hunter.
After seeing the story online, Joe called Hunter and left a voicemail, saying: 'Hey pal, it's Dad. It's 8:15 on Wednesday night. If you get a chance just give me a call. Nothing urgent. I just wanted to talk to you.
'I thought the article released online, it's going to be printed tomorrow in the Times, was good. I think you're clear. And anyway if you get a chance give me a call, I love you.'
The message was the latest piece of evidence presented exclusively by DailyMail.com suggesting that the president lied about not talking foreign business with his son.
In another example, the then-vice president attended a Washington, DC, dinner with Hunter's Ukrainian, Kazakh and Russian business associates in 2015.
Hunter told one of his guests in an email that the dinner was 'ostensibly to discuss food security,' but was in fact an opportunity to introduce his potential clients and partners to his powerful father.
The White House initially denied Joe's attendance, but when photographs emerged of Joe there, it claimed it was only a brief stop.
He also met another of Hunter's Chinese business partners, Jonathan Li, when he took his son on a 2013 Air Force 2 trip to China,; he also entertained Hunter's Mexican billionaire business partners, Carlos Slim and Miguel Aleman Velasco, at the White House and the vice president's official residence.
Emails on Hunter's abandoned laptop published by DailyMail.com show Hunter and Joe shared a bank account and paid each other's bills, while Hunter's business partner, Eric Schwerin, did Joe's taxes.
