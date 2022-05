In what is being touted as "a modern Rosetta Stone of white and blue-collar crime," a former staffer from President Donald Trump's administration made more than 120,000 emails from Hunter Biden's infamous laptop public within a searchable database.The Daily Mail, which had their own forensic analysis of Biden's laptop commissioned in 2021, reported that of the known 142,838, only 128,775 were posted to the database. It is unclear as to why 14,603 emails were left off of the site, but the aide made no claim that the database contained all of the laptop's contents."Prior to the discovery of the Rosetta Stone, a number of ancient languages were mere gibberish and hash marks. Similarly, the emails on the Biden Laptop illuminated previously convoluted webs of the people you see leading the charge for global governance;," the publisher contended, seemingly encouraging citizens to do their own research and draw their own conclusions on who the Bidens had been communicating with.Jack Maxey, a former podcast co-host with Steve Bannon, had originally provided a copy of Hunter's laptop to the Daily Mail, and he also referenced the concerns about properly exposing the alleged corruption documented within. Noting "450 gigabytes of deleted material" that contained 120,000 archived emails, he said he fled to Zurich, Switzerland as he feared for his life from the U.S. government."I do not believe this would have been possible inside the United States," Maxey said of the forensic examination. "We had numerous attempts on us from trying to do things like this there."Native of Brooklyn, NY, Kevin Haggerty is a graduate of Hunter College where he studied Cultural Anthropology and Geography. An avid reader and truth seeker, he currently resides in Northeast PA with his fiancé and their dog and, when he isn't researching current events and their impacts, you'll find him spending time with friends and family or working on his next novel.