The source who distributed Hunter Biden's laptop to congressmen and media has fled the US to Switzerland, saying he fears retaliation from the Biden administration.Jack Maxey gave DailyMail.com a copy of the hard drive from Hunter's abandoned laptop in the spring of 2021.He also gave copies and material from it to the Washington Post, New York Times, and Senator Chuck Grassley in his role as ranking Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee - but he claimsHunter abandoned his laptop at a Delaware computer store in 2019. The owner, John Mac Isaac, gave a copy to Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who passed it on to Maxey.Maxey said that after contacting DailyMail.com about the laptop last year, black suburban SUVs appeared outside his house, and former US intelligence officer friends he shared copies with told him they received strange calls.'I showed this to a friend of mine in desperation in February [2021] because nobody would listen to me. No news organizations would take it. In fact, the very first major news organization to take it was the Daily Mail,' he said.Maxey took their advice in October 2020 and posted batches of emails and other files from the laptop on file sharing sites.Maxey said he believes the US government was hunting down files from the laptop posted online and flagged them to the companies.'These are all Five Eyes countries, English speaking countries in an intelligence sharing agreement. And they were all ripped down.DailyMail.com has been unable to verify the claims.The former Bannon podcast co-host said he is livid at the FBI, who he believes slow-walked their investigation into Hunter and failed to enter the laptop they received from Mac Isaac into evidence for months.According to the New York Times, files from the laptop are now part of the evidence in Hunter's federal prosecution for alleged tax fraud, money laundering and illegal foreign lobbying.Maxey claims that had the FBI come forward in 2020 with the emails showing the details of Hunter's work for Burisma, Trump would have been vindicated.In emails from the hard drive Hunter and his business partners make apparent references to Joe's involvement in a multi-million-dollar deal with Chinese government-linked oil giant CEFC.Other emails show that Joe and Hunter shared a bank account and paid each other's bills.Maxey also railed against the Senate Judiciary Committee and its GOP ranking member Chuck Grassley for failing to respond to his offer of the laptop last year.'I have a lot of admiration for Chuck Grassley - or I did,' Maxey said.'I wrote a very reasoned, rational, respectful letter to Chuck Grassley and delivered him a copy of the laptop that arrived on the eighth of July, I have the signed receipts.Grassley pointed to more documents showing the flow of funds from CEFC to Hunter and Jim in a speech to congress this week.Maxey also gave a copy of the hard drive to the Washington Post in June 2021. The paper took nine months to authenticate it, publishing its first story announcing the validity of the laptop this week.The paper hired experts using similar techniques to the top cyber forensics experts DailyMail.com used to validate the laptop last spring.Maxey also gave hundreds of documents from the laptop to the New York Times, which finally admitted it was real in a story two weeks ago.In the prior months, both newspapers prominently reported claims the laptop was Russian disinformation.'They essentially declared in their 'best opinion' - you notice how they always use weasel words - that this is a fabrication of elves in the basement of the Kremlin,' Maxey said.'Still to this day, I can't understand how Panetta, Clapper, Haden and Brennan declared it to be a fabrication.''We have an election coming up in the fall. And my prayer is that every member of the United States House and Senate who are running for office this year get replaced - Republicans and Democrats. We need to take back the country,' he said.