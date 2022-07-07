© Ruptly

"My granddaughter has been blown into three pieces," the girl's grandfather told journalists. "Look there, there is blood everywhere," he said, pointing to the metallic gates leading to the yard of his house.

"She did not make it home," the girl's grandfather added, pointing to the girl's sneakers, which were lying on the ground near her home's gate. The girl's body has already been taken to a morgue. "She and a boy ... they were just walking around," the girl's mother said. "She sought to run home..." she began, before bursting into tears.

According to the mayor, the Ukrainian soldiers had used 155mm caliber shells. This caliber is common in NATO artillery systems,