© Sputnik/Konstantin Mikhalchevsky



Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy has said that he saw no condemnation by Western media of the shelling of a maternity hospital in Donetsk by Ukrainian troops.



On Monday, a Sputnik correspondent reported that a Ukrainian shell hit the roof of a maternity hospital in Donetsk; the women were evacuated to the basement. Thanks to the prompt actions of the employees, no one was wounded.



"Where is Western Media reaction? All those @BBCWorld, @ReutersWorld, @AFP etc who were shouting about damage to maternity hospital in Mariupol used by Ukrainian nationalists as a firing position? #Ukraine is deliberately targeting civilians. Will we hear a word of condemnation?"

A maternity hospital has been damaged amid massive artillery shelling of the capital city of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) by Ukrainian troops on Monday, local sources report.images from the scene show.The hospital's patients and staff had been evacuated and were therefore not injured in the shelling, the DPR's Health Ministry outlined.- as well as other locations across the DPR -The Monday shelling turned out to be particularly heavy, with local authorities and correspondents on the ground reportingUkrainian forces reportedly used assorted weaponry to target the city, includingrecently supplied by the West to add to Kiev's firepower in its fight against Russia.The massive bombardment haslocal authorities said. Ukraine has not yet officially commented on the latest attack.Russia sent troops into the neighboring state in late February, following Ukraine's failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, first signed in 2014, and Moscow's eventual recognition of the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The German- and French-brokered protocols were designed to give the breakaway regions special status within the Ukrainian state.The Kremlin has since demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.