To be or not to be forewarned is the question troubling dons teaching the classics of English literature to today's snowflake students. The Open University, which has the greatest number of students of all UK institutions, has now issued 'trigger' warnings for all but one of the texts studied in its 'English Literature from Shakespeare to Austen' module.Only Jane Austen's Pride And Prejudice avoids the Open University's trigger-warning list, obtained by The Mail on Sunday after a Freedom of Information request.Fearful course students are also directed to a university-produced podcast 'dealing with distressing content', which features an imaginary scholar quizzing a senior tutor about potentially problematic works of literature.Established in 1969 to help those without formal qualifications gain degrees, the Open University may be responding to its growing appeal among younger students, with more than one in three undergraduates now aged under 25.An Open University spokesman said: 'We want our students to enjoy studying these classic novels, which is why we teach them. Most students won't have any concerns.Biographer and literary critic Andrew Lycett suggested the warnings could backfire on the university. 'I can think of few things more likely to encourage undergraduates to read books than a trigger warning,' he said.