Society's Child
Theatre audience given trigger warnings for Romeo and Juliet
Mirror, UK
Sat, 21 Aug 2021 17:23 UTC
London's Globe Theatre is also giving those attending the Shakespeare play details of mental health charity Listening Place while alerting them to the suicide, drug use and violence references within the performance.
The venue, on the site of the Bard's original playhouse on Southbank, warns: "This production contains depictions of suicide, moments of violence and references to drug use. It contains gunshot sound effects and the use of stage blood."
The theatre adds: "If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this production of Romeo and Juliet please find details below of organisations offering advice and support."
The modern re-telling of the play, written in the 1590s, runs until October 17.
However, some have moved to criticise the decision to reference the mental health charities.
Veteran theatre actor Christopher Biggins - who has appeared in versions of the iconic play himself - blasted the warnings as "wokeness gone mad".
The 72-year-old told The Sun: "If you've got to give warning signs for Shakespeare where do you stop?
"Do we have to have signs for everything under the sun? It's a joke. What they are trying to do is insulting to the mentality of theatre-goers."
Biggins, who has also appeared in A Midsummer Night's Dream, added: "You go to the theatre because you want to go and see something, I don't know anyone who goes on a whim, and says let's go and see what this is like."
Set in Verona, Italy, the play is the archetypal tale of star-crossed lovers who fall for each other despite their warring families.
However, the tragedy ends with Romeo and Juliet taking their own lives as the result of a misunderstanding.
The Globe said: "Ola Ince's critically acclaimed production brings the play into today's world, with an 'anti-romantic' Romeo and Juliet.
"Our production does not shy away from how relevant this story is for our current societal struggles.
"As we've chosen to focus on mental health, and utilise direct techniques that may be affecting to some audience members, we wanted to provide information to those who may need it."
Theatre fans have taken to Twitter to express their delight at being able to watch live performances again after Covid restrictions were eased.
One wrote: "I went to see Romeo and Juliet in the Globe theatre two weeks ago.... First time since Covid in a live performance! It was great! It is a brilliant production."
Another added: "Went the other day for Romeo and Juliet. Was so good. Such a great experience."
Samaritans said it did not wish to comment when contacted by the Mirror.
We have also reached out to Listening Place.
