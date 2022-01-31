Oliver Twist may have wanted more, but university academics think the Charles Dickens classic is too much for some students.The novel has become the latest recipient of a 'trigger warning' amid fears its depictions of poverty and crime-ridden London could cause 'anxiety' or 'distress'.Staff at Royal Holloway, the University of London, have issued a content note for the book, alerting its readers to themes of 'child abuse', 'domestic violence' and 'racial prejudice'.Royal Holloway last night defended the content note,Set against the backdrop of London's criminal underworld, the novel - published in 1838 - features some of English literature's most colourful characters including the master thief Fagin, the young pickpocket the Artful Dodger and violent robber Bill Sikes.While it does not hide from the horrors of the period, critics have pointed out itsJeremy Black, emeritus professor of history at the University of Exeter and the author of England In The Age Of Dickens, said:The book has inspired an Oscar-winning musical, a Disney cartoon film and countless family-friendly TV and film adaptations.Sir David Lean's big screen adaptation in 1948 has a U certificate and the 1968 musical Oliver! is rated PG.A spokesman for Royal Holloway, University of London said: 'We recognise our responsibility to support the mental health and wellbeing of our students and content warnings are part of this.'Their use is a standard and accepted practice within academia, and they exist to educate and inform students in advance around potentially sensitive topics which could cause them anxiety or distress, perhaps as a consequence of past experience.'