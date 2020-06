© Twitter / @Unkle_Lee44

Sky Cinema in Britain has placed disclaimers alongside its descriptions of several popular motion pictures, claiming that some "attitudes" in those films may be outdated. But one of its 'trigger-warned' movies isSky's movie service informed its viewers that 2019's 'Aladdin' contains "outdated attitudes, language and cultural depictions which may cause offence today."Sky's "trigger warning" has drawn a predictable backlash online.People were that a remake from only last year is now being called "outdated.""Wait til they catch up with 'Hunchback of Notre Dame'! Banned by the end of the week!" Mansfield MP Ben Bradley tweeted With the movie's remake, Disney made multiple attempts to "fix" the original movie.The remake also changed lyrics from the "problematic" original's 'Arabian nights,' which had already been made more "politically correct" prior to that, in July 1993.Sky Cinema went ahead and marked several other movies, apart from the 2019 'Aladdin', as well.The same description was added to several older classics.The viewers claimed that Sky Cinema is tearing down movies for no reason, and should probably fire their description writer Some even accused the service of being "anti-feminist" for marking 1986's 'Aliens,' which features a strong female lead.Viewers suggested that Shakespeare and Dickens should now come with a warning, too.Getting a "racist" label is not rare for Disney Classics.Now, in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement, multiple movies and TV shows are being flagged with trigger warnings or completely removed from different services. Most outrage was caused by HBO Max deleting 'Gone with the Wind' from its library. The 1939 US Civil War drama is widely considered a cinema classic, and HBO's decision has left many baffled. Popular American reality TV show 'Cops' has also been dropped by its network, following allegations that it was normalizing police brutality.