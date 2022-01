© Ivan Radic / Flickr

George Orwell's iconic novel 1984, written in 1949 about the horrors of censorship and the threat of authoritarianism, is being censored by a university. The University of Northampton in Orwell's own England has issued a trigger warning on the book, with staff claiming that theThe Daily Mail uncovered this via a Freedom of Information request, and 1984 is one of several books that have been slapped with a trigger warning for students at the university who are studying what's called Identity Under Construction. This course of study comes with a warning to students that it "addresses challenging issues related to violence, gender, sexuality, class, race, abuses, sexual abuse, political ideas and offensive language," The Mail reports.While Northampton only became a full university in 2005, and is ranked near the bottom of the UK's 121 universities, at 101, the censorship and flagging of 1984 and other works could have a chilling effect."While it is not university policy," a spokesperson said, "we may warn students of content in relation to violence, sexual violence, domestic abuse and suicide. In these circumstances we explain to applicants as part of the recruitment process that their course will include some challenging texts. This is reinforced by tutors as they progress through their programme of studies."We are aware some texts might be challenging for some students," the spokesperson went on to say, "and have accounted for this when developing our courses."