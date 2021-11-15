A new trigger-warning detector which sound alarms when it detects offensive speech has been unveiled at Dubai Design Week.The Themis is a lamp-sized device intended to 'moderate' debate in classrooms and universities and 'manifest political correctness' into a product.The device is named for Themis, the Greek goddess of justice and social order.Themis is being currently trialled in classrooms and universities with a view to a wider roll-out soon.The design were unveiled at the Global Grad Show where students from across the Middle East and North Africa were invited to share their work.The show, which takes place annually at the Dubai Design Week festival, was moved online this year due to the pandemic.The graduate portion of the festival concluded yesterday.