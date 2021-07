© Getty Images / Sorapop

The elites of Silicon Valley, Wall Street, and Capitol Hill act as the true overlords of Western thought, guarding the borders of allowable speech. How on earth did we allow this to happen - and what can be done now?America has changed beyond recognition over the past few years, and performed a rather rapid about-face on the issue of free speech, a notion it once championed. The source of this is no longer merely the apparatus of Silicon Valley and its desire to control information flows (which it is meant to merely shepherd without bias). The same pressure has come from the superstate structure of America itself, particularly (and ironically) the politically 'liberal' faction, as well as from an overarching pressure from the consumer interests of Western-backed global finance.There appears to be a mass consensus among American money-powers (and thereby state powers) to tightly control information, and to abandon utterly their so recently lauded values of free speech.Russian President Vladimir Putin and other world leaders have had to listen to emotive threats from US President Joe Biden regarding their apparent 'human rights abuses' of political enemies.This is equally true of others who merely defended themselves against the aggression of rioters during the near total chaos of the final days of the Trump regime. Even if you don't agree with their reasons or actions, the extreme prejudice of this abuse is acute to anyone with even a scrap of bipartisan impartiality; but from the devotees of neoliberalism, you will hear only that 'they deserve it'.If anyone opposing the current regime can be labelled as 'racist', or often just loosely associated with former President Trump, they are de-personed and fair game for these human rights abuses. The stigma of this label, justly applied or not, is such that President Biden feels utterly oblivious to it contextually, as he furiously accuses other nations of what he himself is doing on the largest scale.But where does the desire to censor originate? Does it originate with Mark Zuckerberg or with Nancy Pelosi? Is it corporate-led or lawmaker led? It seems really it is both, that there is a consensus among what we must call Western 'elites', in both the supposed free market of the business world and the supposed halls of justice.Facebook has led an initiative to officially create 'snitches' among its users, creating their own 'social credit scheme', along the lines of China's. Again, in an act of unbridled obliviousness to the utter reversal of values they held as core only a few scant years ago, and while complaining out of the corner of their mouths about a Chinese variation of the same system. The nation which championed 'free speech' will now ban you from the public space and force you out of your job for the crime of 'misgendering'.Today American citizens are tracked, monitored, and generally threatened more than ever before. Even my writing of this article, what would have been considered an innocuous expression of free political criticism only five or so years ago, might today be considered controversial to the new 'American Stasi'.We in the West now live behind what we might call a new 'iron curtain' - and for those living behind this curtain, there is no longer any illusion of free speech, it is simply no longer talked about.is an author, artist, historian, op-ed writer and blogger who has worked for several national magazines in Canada and international media.