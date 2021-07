If we look back throughout history, all societies whose government attempted to, or actually succeeded in, controlling the speech of their citizens, have been totalitarian nightmares., barring government from doing exactly that.Aside from a few constitutionally illiterate politicians over the past couple of decades and the horrid atrocities throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, recently Americans have had the ability to express their protected speech in any manner they see fit. Over the last several years, however,Many have argued — although incorrectly — that companies like Facebook and Twitter are private entities and therefore can censor whatever speech they want to on their own platforms. As TFTP has been reporting for years, however,While there has been a grey area as to the relationship between social media and government, on Thursday, the White House made sure to clear up any doubt. During a press briefing,"We are in regular touch with the social media platforms," said Psaki, adding,For the last four years and justifiably, the left has been screaming from the roof tops, marching in the streets, and taking to protests outside the White House to demand an end to fascism.This entire insidious move seems to beHowever, announcing that the government is merging with the state to silence critics of the vaccine on social media is hardly a way to build trust, which is why it must be the latter.Instead of attempting to build trust through transparency, the state is attempting to silence any information that doesn't wholly enforce their narrative in order to trick others into believing there is only a single consensus.The government thinks that by creating an endless stream of completely unchallenged information and "news" which confirms their claims, then people will eventually be convinced as any contrary information will be deemed "problematic" and erased from memory. This is an incredibly slippery slope and it needs to be put to an end immediately.As stated above, this announcement is the definition of fascism — a move that would have made Benito Mussolini proud — but that is happening in the ostensible land of the free.To those who have been paying attention,As the state and big tech attempt to control the narrative, they suppress the truth and aid in the spread of actual disinformation.One example happened last year when anyone who shared information on social media about anything related to COVID-19 and the lab in Wuhan, China or that mentioned the possibility that COVID-19 was man-made, saw their post removed and may have even been banned. Facebook, Twitter, Google, the establishment media, and many in the government made it their primary mission to "dispel misinformation" over the origins of the COVID-19 virus.The fact checkers were correct and anyone who challenged them was a danger to society. But the fact checkers who dismissed this information did not do so with "facts" at all. Instead, they simply promoted one theory over another.As the world found out in May, the fact checkers, the government, big tech, and social media were all dead wrong.Make no mistake, there are definitely some asinine and utterly stupid conspiracy theories out there on just about everything, including COVID-19. Butto hide these things from them by censoring those who engage with it?Stupid ideas didn't used to go extremely viral. Even in the furthest corners of the conspiracy theory realm, verifiably false facts were easily proven wrong and dismissed swiftly. But that no longer happens now thanks to the censors.If the ideas of the censors are so grand, why not allow them to compete with other ideas?in the public arena, thereby granting them credence. This is extremely dangerous.This new merger of corporate and state cannot go unchecked.and those who claim it does will eventually be silenced by the very monster they helped to create.