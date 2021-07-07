© AFP / Lionel BONAVENTURE



A French court on Tuesday ordered Twitter to give activists full access to all of its documents relating to its efforts to fight racism, sexism and other forms of hate speech on the social network.Twitter said it was studying the court order."Our absolute priority is to assure the security of people using our platform," the company told AFP, adding: "We commit to building a safer internet, to combatting online hate and to improving the serenity of public discourse.""Twitter will finally have to take responsibility, stop equivocating and put ethics before profit and international expansion," the UEJF said in a statement on its website.Twitter's hateful conduct policy bans users from promoting violence or threatening or attacking people based on their race, religion, gender identity or disability, among other forms of discrimination.Like other social media giants it allows users to report posts they believe are hateful, and employs moderators to vet the content.The comments, notably targeting black Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe, were posted after France was eliminated from the Euro 2020 tournament last week.France has also been having a wider public debate over how to balance the right to free speech with the need to prevent hate speech, in the wake of the controversial case of a teenager known as Mila.The 18-year-old sparked a furore last year when her videos, criticising Islam in vulgar terms, went viral on social media.Thirteen people are on trial accused of subjecting her to such vicious harassment that she was forced to leave school and was placed under police protection.While President Emmanuel Macron is among those who have defended her right to blaspheme, former Socialist president Francois Hollande said her original remarks amounted to "hate speech" against Muslims.