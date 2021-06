© AFP/Robin Marchant



"I think a lot of people who constantly disseminate false claims and unhinged and dangerous conspiracy theories - such as MNSBC and CNN hosts - should nonetheless be allowed to remain on Silicon Valley monopolistic social media platforms."

Naomi Wolf, a feminist author and former campaign adviser to then-president Bill Clinton who became an ardent critic of lockdowns and vaccines during the pandemic, has been banned from Twitter.Though it's not clear exactly which post led to Wolf's suspension, the author had a history of making anti-vaccine comments and had published several on the day of her ban.shortly beforehand, complaining that the author was still allowed to tweet despite her anti-vaxx comments being seemingly against the social network's rules.Many users celebrated Wolf's ban,and hersJournalist Will Black even thanked calling it censorship and pointing out that others who'd spread conspiracy theories on the platform had not faced the same sanction. said one Twitter user, whileLast year, during the pandemic,to prohibit "false or misleading narratives about Covid-19 vaccinations," including claims that they're used to "cause harm to or control populations," false information about "adverse impacts or effects of receiving vaccinations," and claims that "vaccinations are unnecessary."The author has long been the target of the self-professed fighters against vaccine disinformation, and was once tricked by a reporter with the Intercept into posting a fake vaccine-skeptic meme with a porn star presented as a doctor.