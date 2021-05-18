© AFP / CREDITOLIVIER DOULIERY



Russia has revealed it will not block access to Twitter, after the US-based social network complied with the vast majority (91%) of requests from the country's media regulator Roskomnadzor to remove illegally shared content.The state body also explained that it would partially lift the measures it had introduced that had throttled the website's speed. In March, Roskomnadzor announced it would slow down the popular microblogging service, after it refused to remove content deemed illegal, supposedlya Roskomnadzor statement read on Monday. "The agency assesses Twitter's efforts to comply with the requirements of Russian legislation positively."Due to the social network's actions, the government body has backed down from its threat to block the website, andThe latest episode is a significant shift from the recent conflict between Russia and Twitter. Earlier this year, the social network removed 100 accounts it alleged were linked to the Kremlin for "undermining faith in the NATO alliance" and "targeting the United States and European Union." In response, the regulator demanded a list of all the affected users and an explanation for why each had been blocked.Twitter's actions led to a strong rebuke from the Foreign Ministry, with spokesperson Maria Zakharova blasting the US tech giant as a tool of Western countries wishing to impose a "global digital diktat."