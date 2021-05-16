Trump declined to participate citing concerns of free speech

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Saturday that world leaders and tech firms looking to stamp out violent extremism online would need to focus efforts on understanding social media algorithms that drive content.Ardern was speaking at a virtual summit to mark the second anniversary of the global initiative to end online hate,, launched by Ardern and French President Emmanuel Macron in 2019 after a white supremacist killed 51 people at two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch while live-streaming his rampage on Facebook.Since thenThat is one of the biggest focus for the community over the next year alongside expanding the network itself," Ardern said a news conference after the forum.Ardern said major tech firms expressed a real desire at the forum to use algorithms for positive interventions. She, however,The event wasThe Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism (GIFCT),that joined the Christchurch Call, said progress has been made since 2019.The agency responded to over 140 incidents since 2019 with member companies sharing information and situational awareness to understand if an attack has a particular online dimension, it said in a separate statement.