A New Zealand academic says Twitter temporarily restricted her account after she mocked Chinese President Xi Jinping.University of Canterbury Professor Anne-Marie Brady is an expert on China's attempts to exert political influence around the world and has been an outspoken critic of its ruling Communist Party. Last week, she sent tweets poking fun at the party's 100th anniversary celebrations.She said two of those tweets were temporarily marked "unavailable" by Twitter and her account was temporarily restricted over the weekend, before it was restored on Monday.Twitter did not say what prompted its actions.Brady tweeted her thanks to Lucas, saying that she'd been unable to get a reply from Twitter herself."Seems like @Twitter may have briefly forgotten they don't work for Xi Jinping," Brady wrote.In a statement, Twitter said that when it detects unusual activity from an account, it can sometimes add temporary notices until it gets confirmation from the account owner."To set the record straight, the assertion that Twitter is in coordination with any government to suppress speech has no basis in fact whatsoever," Twitter said. "We advocate for a free, global and open internet and remain a staunch defender of freedom of expression."Brady's tweets made fun of the lack of international validation of the centenary. Russian President Vladimir Putin was among the few leaders who sent congratulations to China.In one tweet, Brady suggested an alternative headline for a news article about the celebrations: "Xi: its my Party and I'll cry if I want to," she wrote.In 2017, Brady wrote a groundbreaking paper "Magic Weapons" which detailed what she said were the Communist Party's efforts to exert political influence in New Zealand. Subsequent burglaries and break-ins at her home and office remain unsolved.The Chinese Embassy in Wellington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.The Chinese government has not commented on any action online against Brady and has heatedly denied accusations that it interferes with foreign media and political systems.However, under Xi, who is also leader of the Chinese Communist Party, the government has taken an increasingly combative approach toward its critics, whether individuals, organizations or foreign governments.