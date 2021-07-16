Psaki disclosed the government's role in policing social media during her daily press briefing after Surgeon General Vivek Murthy called on companies to purge more pandemic posts.
Comment: What they actually mean is that the whole narrative about the Covid pandemic and the safety of the vaccines is starting to fall apart. Normal people have started asking questions which is not a good sign for their outrageous lies.
They desperately search and track people telling the truth because it destroys their official story. The censorship is becoming more and more overt, to the point where the White House has plainly admitted it.
It is indeed a brutal battle for our minds and souls. Will people start to see through the lies or continue to believe in them?
The demand for censorship — and Psaki's admission of government involvement — follows a series of flip-flops from health officials who contradicted themselves throughout the pandemic on issues such as mask efficacy, as well as censorship of claims that later gained credibility, such as the theory that COVID-19 leaked from a Chinese lab.
"We are in regular touch with the social media platforms and those engagements typically happen through members of our senior staff and also members of our COVID-19 team — given as Dr. Murthy conveyed, this is a big issue, of misinformation, specifically on the pandemic," Psaki said.
"We've increased disinformation research and tracking within the Surgeon General's Office. We are flagging problematic posts for Facebook that spread disinformation."Psaki added:
"it's important to take faster action against harmful posts ... and Facebook needs to move more quickly to remove harmful violative posts."
Comment: Of course, because that will disguise their lies and it has to be stopped.
Psaki and Murthy, who also spoke at the press briefing, specifically said they are concerned about "misinformation" about COVID-19 vaccines.
About 68 percent of US adults have had at least one vaccine shot, according to CDC data, dramatically lowering infection rates in most parts of the country.
Comment: Another lie. Israel is a good example of a country that has one of the highest percentages of vaccinated citizens. They faced a huge surge in mortality rate following Pfizer's experimental COVID "vaccine" campaign.
Murthy said, "we're asking [social media companies] to consistently take action against misinformation superspreaders on their platforms."
"Misinformation takes away our freedom to make informed decisions about our health and the health of our loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic. Health misinformation has led people to resist wearing masks in high-risk settings. It's led them to turn down proven treatments and to choose not to get vaccinated. This has led to avoidable illnesses and deaths," Murthy said.
Comment: People are making informed decisions despite the PTB's effort to hide true information. They spread misinformation about the "dangers" of the virus and hide the real dangers of the vaccines
Our freedoms to make informed choices and other basic human rights are quickly being extinguished.
Psaki and Murthy would not answer a shouted question about the fact that Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden's chief medical adviser and the government's top infectious diseases expert, has himself vacillated on COVID-19 information.
Fauci did not promote mask-wearing in February, March and early April 2020 as the respiratory virus spread in the US, despite the historical use of masks to counter airborne viruses and their successful early adoption in East Asia. But Fauci later pushed even wearing two masks at a time.
"NOT effective" at protecting people from COVID-19 before later saying that they were effective.
Facebook this year stopped censoring posts that claimed COVID-19 may have emerged from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China due to "evolving" information that bolstered the theory.
Biden in May ordered a 90-day spy agency review of the lab leak theory. At least one spy agency was leaning toward that explanation, according to a statement released by the US intelligence community.
Social media networks have censored other posts before backtracking — notably including Facebook and Twitter censoring The Post's reporting in October on documents from a laptop formerly belonging to Hunter Biden that appeared to link his father to business pursuits in China and Ukraine.
Former President Donald Trump filed lawsuits last week against Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, arguing that they are illegally squelching free speech rights on behalf of the government. Trump was banned from the platforms after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
"These companies have been co-opted, coerced and weaponized by government actors to become the enforcers of illegal, unconstitutional censorship," Trump said.Trump lawyer John Coale said the suits would prove that the tech companies "are government actors" and that "therefore, the First Amendment does apply" to their actions.
