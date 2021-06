Project Veritas dropped another insider leaked video on Friday, this one from a Facebook insider that revealed that the social media giant is concerned about whistleblowers leaking information. They have been working to expose internal workings at Facebook for some time.The video shows CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Heidi Swartz, a top executive, talking about former Facebook employee and whistleblower Morgan Kahmann and what they intend to do about this problem they're facing.Heidi Swartz, Facebook VP, Deputy General Counsel, Employment Law and Investigations, noted on the video that " Project Veritas released a video last week alleging that they had uncovered a new effort to censor vaccine concerns globally. It was based on leaked documents about a health integrity program that we have in place that combats vaccine hesitancy by taking a hard stance against vaccine information — misinformation. This isn't a new effort. This is a program we've proudly spoken about publicly in our blog.""I know some people here feel that there are good leaks and there are bad leaks," Swartz said, "but they are all damaging and they are not the right way to bring about change.""We also need to be very good at rooting out people who are leaking stuff. You know, I think over the last year there've been more leaks than I think all of us would have wanted, but we also find a lot of the folks and terminate them," Zuckerberg said.