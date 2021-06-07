The video shows CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Heidi Swartz, a top executive, talking about former Facebook employee and whistleblower Morgan Kahmann and what they intend to do about this problem they're facing.
"When we find leakers, which we often do, we have zero tolerance. So that means we fire them...We're also continuing to investigate additional potential leakers, and we plan to take action there too. We're also working on continuing to ramp up our investigative techniques as our company grows," Swartz said.
Heidi Swartz, Facebook VP, Deputy General Counsel, Employment Law and Investigations, noted on the video that "Project Veritas released a video last week alleging that they had uncovered a new effort to censor vaccine concerns globally. It was based on leaked documents about a health integrity program that we have in place that combats vaccine hesitancy by taking a hard stance against vaccine information — misinformation. This isn't a new effort. This is a program we've proudly spoken about publicly in our blog."
Comment: See: Project Veritas exposé: Facebook whistleblowers expose LEAKED INTERNAL DOCS detailing new effort to secretly censor vaccine concerns on a global scale
She said that the leakers shared the documents with Project Veritas because they didn't agree with the direction of the company, but that also they shared personal information of other employees, including names and "org charts." She said that these employees' names were leaked on video as well, and that once names are out there, it's hard for Facebook to control what happens to that information.
"I know some people here feel that there are good leaks and there are bad leaks," Swartz said, "but they are all damaging and they are not the right way to bring about change."
"They [leakers] threatened our open culture, as Mark [Zuckerberg] said, they make it harder for us to achieve our goals. They generally encourage more leaks...I know some people here feel that there are good leaks and there are bad leaks, but they're all damaging. They're not the right way to bring about change, especially at a company like this," she said.
"You know — when people leak stuff, do we find them? I've been clear that we have a number of efforts to find people and we terminate people and pursue the recourse that we have when we identify them. In this [Project Veritas] case, we did find them," Zuckerberg said.
"We also need to be very good at rooting out people who are leaking stuff. You know, I think over the last year there've been more leaks than I think all of us would have wanted, but we also find a lot of the folks and terminate them," Zuckerberg said.
