A new survey of the top 150 colleges in the U.S. found that nearly 25% of students said it is acceptable to use violence to shut down a controversial speaker. The number jumps to nearly 50% at several elite women's colleges. According to the survey, Claremont-McKenna College ranks best for free speech, DePauw University ranks the worst."Our rankings guide prospective students and their parents toward schools that value free speech and open inquiry. They also help us hold schools accountable and demand they do better."The top five colleges for free speech, according to the survey, are Claremont McKenna College, the University of Chicago, the University of New Hampshire, Emory University, and Florida State University.But even at the top ranked school, a class of 2023 Claremont McKenna student said, "Meeting with deans can sometimes feel constricting and limiting but speaking out in other ways brings punishment and reprimands."The worst colleges for free speech, according to the survey, are DePauw University, Marquette University, Louisiana State University, Wake Forest University, and Boston College."There are fundamental questions that every student should want answered before committing to a college," FIRE Senior Research Counsel Adam Goldstein said.Those supporting using violence to stop a campus speaker increased by five percentage points from last year's analysis, the report found."When a majority of students report that they're fearful of speaking their minds and engaging in free debate," Nathan Harden, editor of RealClearEducation, said, "the value of higher education is greatly diminished."The purpose of producing the rankings is to help students and parents "identify which colleges and universities foster the best and worst environments for open inquiry and diverse points of view, as reported by students themselves."