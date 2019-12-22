Society's Child
College hosts free speech training after harassment of conservative group
The College Fix
Wed, 18 Dec 2019 07:23 UTC
In November, an employee of the college hung flyers stating "hate groups are not welcome here" and other materials accusing Young Americans for Freedom of being a hate group.
YAF student Chairman Rob Corn said in a Facebook post: "I've been going to this school for two years, and this isn't anything new. The intolerance of the left on our campus is rampant."
But after the incident, the college hosted free speech training sessions.
"A student activities director told Corn that the first question discussed at these sessions was whether or not the YAF chapter was a hate group, to which the school's lawyers affirmed that the chapter was NOT a hate group, and has every right to exist on campus," YAF reported in a news release.
Faculty and advisers were also instructed to "help students comply with free speech protocols on campus" and assist them to navigate "free speech issues, especially speech that may be controversial," according to YAF, which obtained the training documents.
The presentation also directed faculty to "help students ensure that their free speech is not subject to regulation under the First Amendment."
Another slide instructed faculty and advisers to "avoid treating protected speech as actionable misconduct" and that "expressions of hateful or offensive views do not constitute unlawful harassment, even if they offend listeners."
In an email to The College Fix, YAF spokesman Spencer Brown called the training "another victory for YAF's student activists," and praised the campus' YAF chapter for its "boldness" in confronting the administration.
"The campus Left's attempts to sideline and silence conservatives backfired when Young Americans for Freedom activists at CLC refused to give up," he said in the email. "CLC is now taking steps to do what more universities should: train their staff and faculty to understand that the First Amendment must apply equally to all students, regardless of viewpoint."
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Sleeping dragon no more: China about to replace US as strongest naval power and Washington is too late to stop it
- The Scar of Bethlehem: Banksy's new nativity work features Israel's wall that imprisons Palestinians
- College hosts free speech training after harassment of conservative group
- Climate activists are "nearly run over" trying to stop coal-laden freight train
- Vegan couple who fed children only raw fruit and veg charged with murder after baby dies from starvation
- Malaysian PM's statement on Indian citizenship 'factually incorrect': MEA
- Indian intelligence: Modi target of assassination plot at upcoming rally - Pakistan-based terror groups accused
- Somalia hit by worst desert locust invasion in 25 years
- Fed up: Swedish Communists launch new Workers' Party without multiculturalism, LGBT or Greta Thunberg
- Not content with crippling Palestinian protesters, Israeli snipers now target Gazans' eyes - Over 50 permanently blinded
- Latvian government says it flagged 'suspicious' Hunter Biden payments in 2016
- EU extends sanctions against Russia for another 6 months
- NASA detects new kind of magnetic explosion on the Sun
- Twitter removes over 88,000 accounts linked to Saudi-backed disinformation campaign
- How to gracefully, but firmly, say No!
- Trump impeached: Now the coup becomes a civil war
- Bolivia: How it was a coup for Israel too
- AG Barr warns: Soros' meddling in prosecutors' elections could worsen crime in the US
- Whistleblower: The NSA has 'lied to the courts all along' as judges approve warrantless surveillance
- Iranian journalist gets imprisoned and fired for one accidental word
- Sleeping dragon no more: China about to replace US as strongest naval power and Washington is too late to stop it
- Indian intelligence: Modi target of assassination plot at upcoming rally - Pakistan-based terror groups accused
- Not content with crippling Palestinian protesters, Israeli snipers now target Gazans' eyes - Over 50 permanently blinded
- Latvian government says it flagged 'suspicious' Hunter Biden payments in 2016
- EU extends sanctions against Russia for another 6 months
- Twitter removes over 88,000 accounts linked to Saudi-backed disinformation campaign
- Trump impeached: Now the coup becomes a civil war
- Bolivia: How it was a coup for Israel too
- AG Barr warns: Soros' meddling in prosecutors' elections could worsen crime in the US
- Whistleblower: The NSA has 'lied to the courts all along' as judges approve warrantless surveillance
- Sanctioned Muslim nations discuss trading gold to bypass restrictions
- Ex-MP Norman Baker: Salisbury novichok poisonings are a pack of lies
- What we know so far about Russia-Ukraine gas transit deal
- Study shows Swedish justice ministry manipulated crime statistics
- Best of the Web: Macron's Achilles Heel: The Corrupt Privatization of Toulouse Airport
- Kabuki theater: Pelosi & Trump pretend 'business as usual' for SOTU, while supporters root for each to stab the other in the back
- Former Obama doctor says Biden 'not a healthy guy', has 'lot of issues'
- Rewarding ineptitude: Makers of faulty touch-screen controls that involved USS McCain in tanker collision will get paid to install upgrades
- Soros Group Has Given $1.5 Million To Organization Closely Linked To Fusion GPS
- UK tribunal rules that MI5 informants DO have a 'Licence to KILL'
- The Scar of Bethlehem: Banksy's new nativity work features Israel's wall that imprisons Palestinians
- College hosts free speech training after harassment of conservative group
- Climate activists are "nearly run over" trying to stop coal-laden freight train
- Vegan couple who fed children only raw fruit and veg charged with murder after baby dies from starvation
- Malaysian PM's statement on Indian citizenship 'factually incorrect': MEA
- Fed up: Swedish Communists launch new Workers' Party without multiculturalism, LGBT or Greta Thunberg
- Iranian journalist gets imprisoned and fired for one accidental word
- Another Pakistani sentenced to death for being convicted of blasphemy
- Moscow slams Western bias and double standards for ruining TWO UNSC resolutions on humanitarian aid for Syria
- Ex-FBI official Mark Tolson gets mere 7 days jail for hacking emails of anti-Mueller activist
- Brazil spiritual healer sentenced to 19 years for four rapes
- US court sentences Israeli CEO for scamming Americans, media ignore it
- China's Fudan University students in flash mob for freedom of thought goes viral, is then censored
- 5 New Jersey officials and political candidates indicted for taking massive bribes
- UK fishermen enraged as EU cuts quota by 50% causing huge hit to earnings
- Study: Half of US adults will be obese by 2030
- Transgender clinics prey on autistic children because they're easy to manipulate, disturbing new research finds
- How the Specter of War Fuels Colombian Protests
- How socialism causes atheism
- Terrence Malick's new film 'A Hidden Life' is the story of a farmer who resisted Hitler - NOT a metaphor for anti-Trump #Resistance
- Israel's takeover of Hebron forges ahead
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Best Thing About Communism Was The Jokes
- 'Epilepsy demon' discovered on 2,700-year-old clay tablet in Iraq
- Operation Fast and Furious: Forgotten history of the ATF's gunwalking scandal
- Early human species may have survived long enough in Indonesia to have interbred with Denisovians
- Rewriting human history through our DNA
- World's oldest known fossil forest found in New York quarry
- Former Federal Reserve chairman Paul Volcker: The life and death of a bogus legend
- "The great god Kronos": Dazzling 1,600 year old "Mithraeum of colored marbles" discovered in Italy
- 30-metre 16th-century shipwreck found amidst Stockholm
- Artifacts in gold-lined tombs hint at ancient Greek trade relationships
- The 3,000-year-old social and moral code of The Odyssey
- Ancient human species made 'last stand' 100,000 years ago on Indonesian island
- Neolithic birch bark chewing gum helps recreate image of 5,600 year old Dane
- Ancient monkey painting suggests Bronze Age Greeks travelled widely
- Elaborate, 2,000 year old shield is "most important British Celtic art object of the millennium"
- Factory for Romans' favorite funky fish sauce discovered near Ashkelon
- Mysterious Easter Island 'heads' really did help turn bad soil fertile, study says
- Two major floods wiped out several medieval Indian dynasties: Study
- Magnificent 14000-year-old bison sculptures found in Le d'Audoubert Cave
- NASA detects new kind of magnetic explosion on the Sun
- Scientists discover Bowhead whales could have been swimming around the Arctic for 268 years
- Discovering a new fundamental underwater force
- 100 previously catalogued stars just vanished!
- Fossil shells can be analysed to reveal both global mercury contamination and warming when dinosaurs perished
- Gene-editing technology could create 'super soldiers' if it gets into the wrong hands, scientists warn
- Earth enters unknown as magnetic north pole continues push toward Russia, crosses Greenwich meridian
- 'Brainwashing': Scientists say brain has its own (seemingly designed) mechanism for taking out the garbage
- A billion Years Ago, the Milky Way's heart mysteriously erupted in 100,000 Supernovae
- Escaping water creates ultra-violet proton 'auroras' in Martian skies
- Russia to track EARTH-THREATENING asteroids from robot-inhabited nuclear-powered polar Moon base
- Mysterious circular DNA may contribute to childhood cancer
- Conscious visual perception occurs outside the visual system
- Scientists map Mars' global wind patterns for the first time
- Hotspots of mysterious "superbolt" lightning shown in new map
- Ocean acidification occurred during last great marine mass extinction
- NASA's NICER delivers precise pulsar measurements and first surface map
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Antifragile: Things That Gain From Disorder
- Revealing the physics of the Sun with NASA's Parker Solar Probe
- NASA spacecraft spies huge new storm on Jupiter
- Somalia hit by worst desert locust invasion in 25 years
- Tornado reported as freak storm hits Surrey, UK
- 8,000 vehicles stranded in Kashmir by up to 3 feet of fresh snowfall
- 2 firefighters die as wildfires in Australia rage on - death toll rises to 8
- Indonesia's Riau province declares state of emergency as floods affect over 62,000 people, killing six
- Best of the Web: In ancient Scottish tree rings, a cautionary tale on climate, politics and survival
- Afghanistan jolted by strong magnitude 6.1 earthquake also felt in Pakistan
- Up to 30 FEET deep snow banks in Iceland - 'We've never before had snow on this scale'
- World Snow Wrap, December 20: Canada joins the powder party, more snow in Europe
- At least 4 dead as Storm Elsa batters Spain and Portugal
- Torrential floods carry away cars in northern Spain
- Killer whales migrate from Iceland to Italy for the first time in recorded history
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Global atmospheric shift - Algeria emerges as a new bread basket
- Ice Age Farmer Report: GLOBAL FOOD RATIONING: You have been warned
- Rare Hector dolphin found dead in Milford Sound, New Zealand
- Landslide caused by heavy rain kills 6 construction workers in Uzbekistan's capital, Tashkent.
- Mount Rose gets over 11 feet of snowfall for the season - Other Tahoe ski resorts more than 10
- Delhi sees coldest December day in 22 years
- Blackout from lightning claims 4 lives in Iran's flooded Khuzestan Province
- 3 churchgoers killed, dozens injured by lightning bolt in Malawi
- 2017 meteor over Australia was a rare 'grazing fireball'
- Asteroid to fly past Earth on Friday the 13th
- Near-Earth asteroid numbers grow
- Bright meteor fireball reported over Phoenix, Arizona
- Video shows stunning meteor fireball light up sky over Houston, Texas
- Bright meteor fireball streaks through night sky over Alabama
- ANOTHER large asteroid, discovered last week, to make Earth fly-by on Friday
- Best of the Web: Astronomers suspect 2016 meteor fireball event in Australia was caused by asteroid that had been 'captured' by Earth's gravity
- SOTT Focus: Volcanoes, Earthquakes And The 3,600 Year Comet Cycle
- Night sky lit up by apparent meteor over Camarillo, California
- Marlboro, New Jersey's late-night mysterious booms remain unexplained
- Flash of light, window-shaking boom heard in Peru, Illinois
- Mysterious 'fireball' streaks across Oregon sky, leaves cops scratching their heads
- 'Boom!' Sonoma Valley, California residents look to skies for answer following nocturnal noises
- Meteor fireball videoed over Lake Mendota, Wisconsin
- Gigantic, 500ft asteroid to fly past Earth on Monday & come back in 7 years
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over northern New England
- Meteor fireball lights up sky in Costa Del Sol, Spain
- More incoming: NASA detects three asteroids currently approaching Earth
- They just keep coming! NASA tracking THREE asteroids headed this way, two spotted just 2 days ago
- Popular sleep guide riddled with scientific and factual errors might give you insomnia
- Teens 'overwhelmingly' engage with junk food brands' propaganda on social media
- Flesh-eating bacteria kills 7 in San Diego, linked to black tar heroin
- New oral polio vaccine to BYPASS key clinical trials as vaccine caused outbreaks overtake wild polio
- Indonesia the latest country hit by African Swine Fever outbreak
- Cognitive Behavioural Therapy for social anxiety may have a protective effect on cells
- Still want a flu shot? Since 1980s this US government agency has paid over $4 Billion for vaccine-related injuries and death
- FDA cracks down on CBD oil
- Asthma severity linked to microbiome of upper airway
- Boys born underweight 'more likely to have infertility problems'
- Air pollution interventions can rapidly improve public health
- Ex-NHS psychologists warn children are being over-diagnosed, over-medicated for gender dysphoria, staff fear being branded 'transphobic'
- The benefits of reading books compared to reading from screens
- Eating out is hammering Americans' savings and contributing to the expanding waistlines of millions
- The dark side of plant-based food - it's more about money than you may think
- 300 medical students complete first mandated plant-based nutrition program in the US
- Addiction medicine: Ibogaine-based wonder drug due to start human trials
- Obesity is an epidemic — why haven't we responded accordingly?
- Surgeons withdraw support for heart disease advice after unpublished data and conflicts of interest come to light
- Former vegan influencer gets savaged by fans after revealing new carnivore diet improved her health
- How to gracefully, but firmly, say No!
- The language of emotion: Cultural variation and universal structure across different populations
- Competition or Cooperation: Which one works best for you?
- Do you happen to be suffering from Enjoyment Anxiety?
- The emotional languages of a happy relationship
- Cat whisperer: A few special people can read feline expressions
- Best of the Web: The ideas that bring harm and weaken the minds and emotions of my generation
- Best of the Web: Ice baths and deep breaths: How 'rewilding' myself left me feeling superhuman
- God Fearers: An Open Letter to Christian Readers of Jordan Peterson & Roger Scruton
- "The cost of sanity, in this society, is a certain level of alienation"
- New research suggests anthropomorphising your emotions can help you control them
- 10 Bad Habits of Unsuccessful People: Instead of looking for traits to emulate, focus on ones to avoid
- Ikigai: The Japanese secret to living a long and more fulfilling life
- A surefire cure for despair
- SOTT Focus: Psychologists Explain How To Stop Overthinking Everything
- If memory serves, can it be trained? A new study offers hope
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Finding Meaning through Mythological Representations: Delving Further into Jordan Peterson's Maps of Meaning
- New dream study reveals nightmares help brain prepare for real anxiety-provoking situation
- How dancing gives your brain and mood a big boost
- Marcus Aurelius's utterly practical Stoic guide to inner freedom
- Exorcists condemn Canadian children's book on summoning demons as seductive and dangerous
- The Brown Mountain Lights - An unexplained 'paranormal' phenomenon that's gone on for centuries
- Winged being observed at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport
- 'Giant UFO' or drones over California town?
- Expedition Bigfoot' scours Oregon woods for signs of the mythical and elusive beast
- UFO hunter claims spike in sightings of 'snake-like objects' in US skies - speculation runs rampant
- Area 51 and CIA vets reveal what Cold War-era radar-tricking program has to do with recent UFO sightings
- Ontario, Canada: Internet puzzled by mysterious howls coming from the woods
- The secret séance rituals of America's largest Spiritualist community
- UFOs or satellites? A string of lights freak Hawaiians out
- 'Didn't match any known aircraft': Navy crew speaks out on 2004 UFO encounter, saw flying 'elongated egg' with 'phosphorus glow'
- 'Seinfeld' actor Charles Levin's death details leave Oregon police baffled
- Missing 411? Hiker found dead in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks
- David Paulides details 'Missing 411: The Hunted' in Edge of Wonder interview
- UFO? Strange 'rotating disc' caught on video by driver stuck in North Carolina traffic
- 'This is crazy': Mysterious UFO lights appear in nighttime skies of Bountiful, Utah
- UFO enthusiasts stabilize shaky 2008 video footage from Turkey
- New book on Elisa Lam case looks at evidence of police coverup and botched investigation
- Exploring the fourth dimension: Possible implications for consciousness and the paranormal
- Missing 411: 'Expert' hiker found dead at bottom of Appalachian Trail embankment
- The impeachment circus explained
- Poll: Most people prefer annihilation by killer tsunami than being lectured by climate change activists
- Superman criticized as unrealistic for portraying a journalist as heroic
- They call me Rocket: Drunken raccoon revels at Christmas market in Germany
- Will Greta accept the offer?
- Visually a-peeling: Reaction split online as duct-taped bananas sell for $120 THOUSAND at Miami art gallery
- Tiger, Tiger? looking slight: Indian farmer paints dog like tiger to scare away monkeys
- How to discuss "climate change" with a 'woke' teenager
- Smart cop: Indian police officer catches murder suspect by sending old photo, promising to marry him
- Stray dog found keeping abandoned newborn kittens warm on side of freezing road
- Shape-shifting reptilian overlords distance themselves from Prince Andrew
- Impeachment inquiry cancelled after five episodes due to dismal ratings
- "But I still get paid, right?" asked Prince Andrew
- 'Sums it up perfectly!' Donald Trump Jr uses 'Russian Slapping Champion' to mock Democrats & impeachment inquiry into his dad
- 'If elected, I will put AOC in charge of math' says Bernie
- Democrats make environmental commitment: Will use only 100% recycled talking points
- Poor choice of words! South Dakota spends nearly $500,000 on anti-meth ad campaign with tagline "Meth - We're On it"
- Kevin Spacey to play Prince Andrew in season 4 of 'The Crown'
- Derbyshire, UK: Swans are knocking on doors to demand food, and have taught cygnets to copy behaviour
- Prince Andrew: I couldn't have been interviewed by BBC Newsnight because I was at a Burger King in Swansea
Quote of the Day
Once a profound truth has been seen, it cannot be 'unseen'. There's no 'going back' to the person you were. Even if such a possibility did exist...why would you want to?
Recent Comments
Hebron is of enormous significance to Israelis, it was the city where King David based himself at the beginning of his reign about 1000BC. Can't...
Dog, The only qualification for having babies is the knowledge as to how, you have to be licenced to get married,a certificate to be born or die,...
Killing believers or non believers for blasphemy says all about your LACK OF FAITH, in your god. just sayin. In 1972 or thereabouts I was sent off...
Merry Christmas to All. To Laura & Family for this excellent site. To all the Team for their efforts. MM/OH/NR . To all commentators for their...
awordinyourear - Should people so stupid be allowed to make more babies?
Comment: About time colleges did something a bit more useful, as opposed to things like "inclusivity training" or creating "safe spaces". See also: