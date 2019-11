© No Safe Spaces

"Dear Ms. Venker, A quick heads up ... We've been advertising the event, and it's already stirring a lot of angry reactions among students on campus. We just wanted to make you aware of the current state of students before your presentation."

In 2015, I was invited by a student-led organization at Williams College to speak on behalf of itsI remember thinking at the time what a perfect fit it seemed. If there's one thing my work could be described as in the 21st century, it's "uncomfortable."Of course, several decades ago the underlying message of my work — that men and women are different by nature, that they have unique desires and proclivities that make so-called equality an absurd goal — would have have been viewed as common sense. Today, it's considered blasphemous.This phenomenon is the focus of the new film No Safe Spaces — produced by Mark Joseph and starring Dennis Prager and Adam Carolla — which examines the politically correct world of academia, driven by the political Left.That's precisely what happened in 2015. I actually never made it to Williams' campus because my talk was canceled several days prior to the event. "Thank you for agreeing to speak," read the email, "but we're not going to be able to host this event."Though my contact didn't give a reason, the day before the cancellation he'd sent this email:When I pressed further as to why the event was being canceled, he conceded Williams College "has never experienced this kind of resistance" to a campus speaker. Translation: They weren't equipped to deal with it.That was four years ago. Since that time, things have only gotten worse.This is nothing short of madness, and it demands a response. Hence, No Safe Spaces. The film details the atrocities that are being committed on those who dare to say "That Which Should Never Be Uttered." Much of the campus backlash comes in the form of violence or mental and physical intimidation.The most well-known individual to date who exposed this lunacy for what it is (and who, in a marvelous twist of fate, got the last word by becoming a bestselling author and YouTube sensation, thus prompting a full-length biographical documentary ) is Jordan Peterson, who's featured in No Safe Spaces.What gets Peterson the most animated is groupthink or the idea that people should adhere to the ideas of a group that insists it knows what's best and demands unremitting loyalty. In my own case, that group is feminists. The students at Williams College who took issue with my appearance were those who pray at the altar of feminist ideals. Like their feminist leaders, these students are masterful at telling women (and men) how to think and behave but are notorious for cowering in the face of opposition. (Side note: If you'd like to read my speech that Williams College students refused to hear, you can do so here .)That's not America. "The idea of the divine individual, that is the West," Peterson tells Carolla . "So if we subsume that under group identity, then we will perish painfully. And God only knows what will go along with us. Maybe everything."Suzanne Venker ( @SuzanneVenker ) is a contributor to the Washington Examiner's Beltway Confidential blog. She is an author, columnist, and radio host. Her newest book, "WOMEN WHO WIN at Love: How to Build a Relationship That Lasts," will be published in October 2019. Suzanne's website is www.suzannevenker.com