Conservative millennial blogger Allie Beth Stuckey has been causing shock waves on social media with her tough talk on liberals, feminists and college campus "safe spaces."In a recent Facebook video, Stuckey absolutely ripped the state of higher education in America."Because here's the deal, college students: there are no 'safe spaces' in real life."On "Fox & Friends" today, Stuckey explained that she posted the video, which has more than 700,000 views on Facebook, because she's concerned about the growing problem of "oversensitivity" on college campuses.The warned that they are actually adopting the same "self-righteous bigotry" that they're accusing conservatives of preaching.