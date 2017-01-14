After this happened...
As The Hill details,
The focus of the discussion will include "how journalists and media companies at large can play a bigger role in making sure that fact prevails over fiction in the coming months and years," according to Slate.Tickets will cost $30, with proceeds benefiting the Committee to Protect Journalists.
Slate's editor in chief Julia Turner and Slate Group chairman Jacob Weisberg — who hosts "Trumpcast," a podcast dedicated to covering the president-elect — will participate in the panel.
Joining them will be Borja Echevarría, Univision Digital's vice president and editor in chief; Huffington Post editor in chief Lydia Polgreen and New Yorker editor David Remnick.
Most of the panelists were staunchly critical of Trump during the campaign and since Election Day.