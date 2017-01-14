After the president-elect's first press conference since the election this week, it appears the mainstream media is in need of a 'safe space'. As The Hill reports, so-called journalists from the Huffington Post, Slate, CNN, and Univision will gather days before Donald Trump's inauguration to publicly discuss "how the news media can and should proceed to cover" the president-elect.

Slate will host the event next Wednesday, called "Not the New Normal." CNN's Brian Stelter will moderate the panel at New York University. As The Hill details,
The focus of the discussion will include "how journalists and media companies at large can play a bigger role in making sure that fact prevails over fiction in the coming months and years," according to Slate.

Slate's editor in chief Julia Turner and Slate Group chairman Jacob Weisberg — who hosts "Trumpcast," a podcast dedicated to covering the president-elect — will participate in the panel.

Joining them will be Borja Echevarría, Univision Digital's vice president and editor in chief; Huffington Post editor in chief Lydia Polgreen and New Yorker editor David Remnick.

Most of the panelists were staunchly critical of Trump during the campaign and since Election Day.
Tickets will cost $30, with proceeds benefiting the Committee to Protect Journalists.

This is the first time Slate has hosted a panel to discuss how to cover an incoming president.