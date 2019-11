© Reuters / Jonathan Ernst

A US college newspaper has apologized for photographing and talking to protesters who picketed a speech by former Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The paper claims that standard journalistic practice hurt their feelings.Sessions was invited to Northwestern University last week by the College Republicans. Northwestern being an American campus, protesters turned out to heckle Sessions, in particular for his role in implementing President Donald Trump's administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policies last year.The social justice crowd booing a Republican is nothing new, but the college newspaper, the Daily Northwestern, reported the event dutifully, photographing the protests and texting demonstrators for comment. All standard journalistic practice.The photos, it said, were "retraumatizing and invasive." Texting protesters for comment was an "invasion of privacy." In eight paragraphs of social-justice twaddle, the letter praised the protesters "who identify with marginalized groups" and go through "distressing experiences on campus" - like choosing to protest a lecture by a Republican.The letter, signed by editor-in-chief Troy Closson, paid lip service to the newspaper's mission to "document history and spread information," but staff ultimately decided that "nothing is more important than ensuring that our fellow students feel safe." The supposed danger faced by the protesters was not described, save that the university could "directly hurt" them in some way. After all, they were students publicly demonstrating in a university, not dissidents in a dictatorship meeting with the press.Nevertheless, the Daily Northwestern pleaded for forgiveness, imploring readers to help "rebuild trust that we weakened or lost last week."Newspapers that don't bend to the outrage mob have found themselves targeted too. Last year, stacks of a satirical conservative newspaper at South Carolina's Clemson University were torn to shreds for making fun of the diversity movement, while last month at Harvard, a pro-immigration group lobbied and petitioned the student paper against contacting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for comment on immigration stories.