Society's Child
Liberal news outlets ignore Trump's executive order promoting free speech on college campuses
Brian Flood
Fox News
Fri, 22 Mar 2019 00:00 UTC
Fox News
Fri, 22 Mar 2019 00:00 UTC
executive order to promote free speech on college campuses by threatening colleges with the loss of federal research funding if they do not protect those rights, but the big three network evening newscasts did not find the action newsworthy enough to include in their lineups.
"It wasn't something that enthused the liberal broadcast networks (ABC, CBS, and, NBC) so they omitted it from their evening broadcasts," conservative watchdog group Media Research Center analyst Nicholas Fondacaro wrote.
"NBC Nightly News" found time for segments on anticipation for the Mueller report, Boeing, a feature on the opioid epidemic, CVS's decision to sell CBD products, a decades-old cold case, drama surrounding allegations that a figure skater deliberately injured an opponent, a "Game of Thrones" star's health scare and former FBI director James Comey's thoughts on the Mueller report.
ABC's "World News Tonight" managed an update on safety features of Boeing jets, watchdogs "bracing for the Mueller report," a weather-related car crash, air quality around Houston, the indictment of a law enforcement official and that latest Facebook security concerns, in addition to the same "Game of Thrones" and figure skating stories.
CBS' "Evening News" also prioritized the Boeing story, along with segments on flooding in Nebraska, the crash-test ratings of pickup trucks, New Zealand gun control laws, a warning from the top Marine general regarding troops along the Southern border, Trump's recent comments regarding Israel, an "unprecedented" flood season and a segment on living with a drug addiction.
Trump had announced that such an order was forthcoming at the Conservative Political Action Conference last month, where he said the directive would require colleges and universities to support free speech in exchange for federal research dollars.
White House officials declined to provide specific examples about how universities could lose funding, and said implementation details will be finalized in coming months.
Recent Comments
The human condition in its undead, and dead forms. The emotional thinking, and identification with this or that, for self serving reasons, only...
Streisand was wrong to call it a sexual compulsion. It was, tragically, an attempt to use children to heal himself. If it veered into a form of...
"we thank Allah, who rendered our enemies imbeciles". Lol. Killing them with kindness.
Knowing Michael Jackson, she knew he wasn't a predator. His boundary issues were huge and stemmed from the lack of a normal childhood, and never...
This is SUCH an obvious gun grab. Too bad the people of NZ fell for the hype.
Comment: MSM presstitutes taking a cue from the 'reality creators' they service to make 'unpleasant' events disappear?
See also: