As North America continues to cower and capitulate to the mob, a cowardly Canadian newspaper has taken grovelling before our woke overlords to the next level.The Chronicle Herald out of Halifax, Nova Scotia, has actually run a trigger warning for printing the Canadian flag in its Saturday edition.The flag then appears on page A9.Canada Day marks the anniversary of the British North America Act in 1867. The day was renamed Canada Day from the former Dominion Day in 1982.