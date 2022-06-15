In the last week, Mount Bulusan in the Philippines unexpectedly erupted, sending a plume of ash to 2,743 meters or 9,000 feet. Numerous volcano tectonic earthquakes have since occurred underneath its summit, meaning that it is likely to erupt again. Meanwhile, in Indonesia, there is now a greatly increased chance that Mount Awu will erupt in the next several weeks due to the detection of harmonic tremor underneath its edifice. And, in Russia, a volcano known for containing one of the planet's rarest minerals unexpectedly began showing signs of unrest through increased sulfur dioxide emissions.This video will discuss these volcano related news stories, as told and analyzed by a volcanologist.