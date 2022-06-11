food warehouse fire
Joe Biden's 'Build Back Better' is not working as planned, or is it?

Gas prices are at record highs, stock markets are down, parents are having difficulty finding baby formula, and the cost of everything is way up.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), there are currently no nationwide food shortages in the country.

"There are currently no nationwide shortages of food, although in some cases the inventory of certain foods at your grocery store might be temporarily low before stores can restock," the agency said on their website. "Food production and manufacturing are widely dispersed throughout the U.S. and there are currently no wide-spread disruptions reported in the supply chain."

As the Gateway Pundit previously reported, at least 18 major fires have erupted at food industry facilities and plants over the past six months. All of the fires have been officially listed as accidental or inconclusive.

Now this... A Gateway Pundit reader sent us an updated list of US-based food manufacturing plants destroyed from 2021 to 2022 under the Biden administration.

Below is the list of America's 96 plants destroyed:
  1. 4/30/21 A fire ignited inside the Smithfield Foods pork processing plant in Monmouth, IL
  2. 7/25/21 Three-alarm fire at Kellogg plant in Memphis, 170 emergency personnel responded to the call
  3. 7/30/21 Firefighters on Friday battled a large fire at Tyson's River Valley Ingredients plant in Hanceville, Alabama
  4. 8/23/21 Fire crews were called to the Patak Meat Production company on Ewing Road in Austell
  5. 9/13/21 A fire at the JBS beef plant in Grand Island, Neb., on Sunday night forced a halt to slaughter and fabrication lines
  6. 10/13/21 A five-alarm fire ripped through the Darigold butter production plant in Caldwell, ID
  7. 11/15/21 A woman is in custody following a fire at the Garrard County Food Pantry
  8. 11/29/21 A fire broke out around 5:30 p.m. at the Maid-Rite Steak Company meat processing plant
  9. 12/13/21 West Side food processing plant in San Antonio left with smoke damage after a fire
  10. 1/7/22 Hamilton Mountain poultry processing Plant
  11. 1/13/22 Cargill-Nutrene feed mill. Lacombe, La
  12. 1/31/22 Winston-Salem fertilizer plant
  13. 2/3/22 Wisconsin River Meats
  14. 2/3/22 Percy dairy farm
  15. 2/5/22 Wisconsin River Meats processing facility destroyed by fire in Mauston, Wisconsin.
  16. 2/15/22 Bonanza Meat Company goes up in flames in El Paso, Texas
  17. 2/15/22 Shearer's Foods Food processing plant explodes in Hermiston, Oregon.
  18. 2/16/22 Indiana Louis-Dreyfus soy processing plant
  19. 2/18/22 Bess View Farms
  20. 2/19/22 Lincoln premiere poultry
  21. 2/22/22 Shearer's Foods potato chip plant
  22. 2/22/22 Fire destroys Deli Star Meat Plant in Fayetteville, Illinois.
  23. 2/28/22 nutrient AG Solutions fertilizer facility burns
  24. 2/28/22 Shadow Brook Farm & Dutch girl Creamery burns
  25. 3/4/22 294,800 chickens destroyed at farm in Stoddard, Missouri
  26. 3/4/22 644,000 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Cecil, Maryland
  27. 3/8/22 243,900 chickens destroyed at egg farm in New Castle, Delaware
  28. 3/10/22 663,400 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Cecil, MD
  29. 3/10/22 915,900 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Taylor, IA
  30. 3/14/22 Wayne Hoover dairy farm, barn full of vows burns
  31. 3/14/22 2,750,700 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Jefferson, Wisconsin
  32. 3/16/22 Walmart Distribution Center burns for 76 hours in Plainfield Ind.
  33. 3/16/22 Nestle Food Plant extensively damaged in fire and new production destroyed Jonesboro, Arkansas
  34. 3/17/22 5,347,500 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Buena Vista, Iowa
  35. 3/17/22 147,600 chickens destroyed at farm in Kent, Delaware
  36. 3/18/22 315,400 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Cecil, Maryland
  37. 3/19/22 Walmart Food Distribution center catches fire in Plainfield, Indiana
  38. 3/22/22 172,000 Turkeys destroyed on farms in South Dakota
  39. 3/22/22 570,000 chickens destroyed at farm in Butler, Nebraska
  40. 3/24/22 Major Fire at McCrum Potato Plant in Belfast, Maine.
  41. 3/24/22 418,500 chickens destroyed at farm in Butler, Nebraska
  42. 3/25/22 250,300 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Franklin, Iowa
  43. 3/26/22 311,000 Turkeys destroyed in Minnesota
  44. 3/27/22 126,300 Turkeys destroyed in South Dakota
  45. 3/28/22 1,460,000 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Guthrie, Iowa
  46. 3/29/22 Maricopa, Az. Food Pantry burns down 50,000 pounds of Food destroyed in Maricopa, Arizona.
  47. 3/31/22 Rio Fresh Onion factory damaged by fire in San Juan, Texas.
  48. 3/31/22 76,400 Turkeys destroyed in Osceola, Iowa
  49. 3/31/22 5,011,700 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Osceola, Iowa
  50. 4/6/22 281,600 chickens destroyed at farm in Wayne, North Carolina
  51. 4/9/22 76,400 Turkeys destroyed in Minnesota
  52. 4/9/22 208,900 Turkeys destroyed in Minnesota
  53. 4/12/22 89,700 chickens destroyed at farm in Wayne, North Carolina
  54. 4/12/22 1,746,900 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Dixon, Nebraska
  55. 4/12/22 259,000 chickens destroyed at farm in Minnesota
  56. 4/13/22 Fire destroys East Conway Beef & Pork Meat Market in Conway, New Hampshire.
  57. 4/13/22 Plane crashes into Gem State Processing, Idaho potato and food processing plant
  58. 4/13/22 77,000 Turkeys destroyed in Minnesota
  59. 4/14/22 Taylor Farms Food Processing plant burns down Salinas, California.
  60. 4/14/22 Salinas food processing plant
  61. 4/14/22 99,600 Turkeys destroyed in Minnesota
  62. 4/15/22 1,380,500 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Lancaster, Minnesota
  63. 4/19/22 Azure Standard nation's premier independent distributor of organic and healthy food, was destroyed by fire in Dufur, Oregon
  64. 4/19/22 339,000 Turkeys destroyed in Minnesota
  65. 4/19/22 58,000 chickens destroyed at farm in Montrose, Color
  66. 4/20/22 2,000,000 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Minnesota
  67. 4/21/22 Plane crashes EDIT: adjacent to GM plant
  68. 4/22/22 197,000 Turkeys destroyed in Minnesota
  69. 4/23/22 200,000 Turkeys destroyed in Minnesota
  70. 4/25/22 1,501,200 chickens destroyed at egg farm Cache, Utah
  71. 4/26/22 307,400 chickens destroyed at farm Lancaster Pennsylvania
  72. 4/27/22 2,118,000 chickens destroyed at farm Knox, Nebraska
  73. 4/28/22 Egg-laying facility in Iowa kills 5.3 million chickens, fires 200-plus workers
  74. 4/28/22 Allen Harim Foods processing plant killed nearly 2M chickens in Delaware
  75. 4/2822 110,700 Turkeys destroyed Barron Wisconsin
  76. 4/29/22 1,366,200 chickens destroyed at farm Weld Colorado
  77. 4/30/22 13,800 chickens destroyed at farm Sequoia Oklahoma
  78. 5/3/22 58,000 Turkeys destroyed Barron Wisconsin
  79. 5/3/22 118,900 Turkeys destroyed Beadle S Dakota
  80. 5/3/22 114,000 ducks destroyed at Duck farm Berks Pennsylvania
  81. 5/3/22 118,900 Turkeys destroyed Lyon Minnesota
  82. 5/7/22 20,100 Turkeys destroyed Barron Wisconsin
  83. 5/10/22 72,300 chickens destroyed at farm Lancaster Pennsylvania
  84. 5/10/22 61,000 ducks destroyed at Duck farm Berks Pennsylvania
  85. 5/10/22 35,100 Turkeys destroyed Muskegon, Michigan
  86. 5/13/22 10,500 Turkeys destroyed Barron Wisconsin
  87. 5/14/22 83,400 ducks destroyed at Duck farm Berks Pennsylvania
  88. 5/17/22 79,00 chickens destroyed at Duck farm Berks Pennsylvania
  89. 5/18/22 7,200 ducks destroyed at Duck farm Berks Pennsylvania
  90. 5/19/22 Train carrying limestone derailed Jensen Beach FL
  91. 5/21/22 57,000 Turkeys destroyed on farm in Dakota Minnesota
  92. 5/23/22 4,000 ducks destroyed at Duck farm Berks Pennsylvania
  93. 5/29/22 200,000 Chickens killed in fire in Minnesota
  94. 5/31/22 3,000,000 chickens destroyed by fire at Forsman facility in Stockholm Township, Minnesota
  95. 6/2/22 30,000 ducks destroyed at Duck farm Berks Pennsylvania
  96. 6/7/22 A fire occurred Tuesday evening at the JBS meat packing plant in Green Bay.
With inflation at 40 year highs this is devastating news.

What is going on in America today?