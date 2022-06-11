Gas prices are at record highs, stock markets are down, parents are having difficulty finding baby formula, and the cost of everything is way up.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), there are currently no nationwide food shortages in the country.
"There are currently no nationwide shortages of food, although in some cases the inventory of certain foods at your grocery store might be temporarily low before stores can restock," the agency said on their website. "Food production and manufacturing are widely dispersed throughout the U.S. and there are currently no wide-spread disruptions reported in the supply chain."
As the Gateway Pundit previously reported, at least 18 major fires have erupted at food industry facilities and plants over the past six months. All of the fires have been officially listed as accidental or inconclusive.
Now this... A Gateway Pundit reader sent us an updated list of US-based food manufacturing plants destroyed from 2021 to 2022 under the Biden administration.
Below is the list of America's 96 plants destroyed:
- 4/30/21 A fire ignited inside the Smithfield Foods pork processing plant in Monmouth, IL
- 7/25/21 Three-alarm fire at Kellogg plant in Memphis, 170 emergency personnel responded to the call
- 7/30/21 Firefighters on Friday battled a large fire at Tyson's River Valley Ingredients plant in Hanceville, Alabama
- 8/23/21 Fire crews were called to the Patak Meat Production company on Ewing Road in Austell
- 9/13/21 A fire at the JBS beef plant in Grand Island, Neb., on Sunday night forced a halt to slaughter and fabrication lines
- 10/13/21 A five-alarm fire ripped through the Darigold butter production plant in Caldwell, ID
- 11/15/21 A woman is in custody following a fire at the Garrard County Food Pantry
- 11/29/21 A fire broke out around 5:30 p.m. at the Maid-Rite Steak Company meat processing plant
- 12/13/21 West Side food processing plant in San Antonio left with smoke damage after a fire
- 1/7/22 Hamilton Mountain poultry processing Plant
- 1/13/22 Cargill-Nutrene feed mill. Lacombe, La
- 1/31/22 Winston-Salem fertilizer plant
- 2/3/22 Wisconsin River Meats
- 2/3/22 Percy dairy farm
- 2/5/22 Wisconsin River Meats processing facility destroyed by fire in Mauston, Wisconsin.
- 2/15/22 Bonanza Meat Company goes up in flames in El Paso, Texas
- 2/15/22 Shearer's Foods Food processing plant explodes in Hermiston, Oregon.
- 2/16/22 Indiana Louis-Dreyfus soy processing plant
- 2/18/22 Bess View Farms
- 2/19/22 Lincoln premiere poultry
- 2/22/22 Shearer's Foods potato chip plant
- 2/22/22 Fire destroys Deli Star Meat Plant in Fayetteville, Illinois.
- 2/28/22 nutrient AG Solutions fertilizer facility burns
- 2/28/22 Shadow Brook Farm & Dutch girl Creamery burns
- 3/4/22 294,800 chickens destroyed at farm in Stoddard, Missouri
- 3/4/22 644,000 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Cecil, Maryland
- 3/8/22 243,900 chickens destroyed at egg farm in New Castle, Delaware
- 3/10/22 663,400 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Cecil, MD
- 3/10/22 915,900 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Taylor, IA
- 3/14/22 Wayne Hoover dairy farm, barn full of vows burns
- 3/14/22 2,750,700 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Jefferson, Wisconsin
- 3/16/22 Walmart Distribution Center burns for 76 hours in Plainfield Ind.
- 3/16/22 Nestle Food Plant extensively damaged in fire and new production destroyed Jonesboro, Arkansas
- 3/17/22 5,347,500 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Buena Vista, Iowa
- 3/17/22 147,600 chickens destroyed at farm in Kent, Delaware
- 3/18/22 315,400 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Cecil, Maryland
- 3/19/22 Walmart Food Distribution center catches fire in Plainfield, Indiana
- 3/22/22 172,000 Turkeys destroyed on farms in South Dakota
- 3/22/22 570,000 chickens destroyed at farm in Butler, Nebraska
- 3/24/22 Major Fire at McCrum Potato Plant in Belfast, Maine.
- 3/24/22 418,500 chickens destroyed at farm in Butler, Nebraska
- 3/25/22 250,300 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Franklin, Iowa
- 3/26/22 311,000 Turkeys destroyed in Minnesota
- 3/27/22 126,300 Turkeys destroyed in South Dakota
- 3/28/22 1,460,000 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Guthrie, Iowa
- 3/29/22 Maricopa, Az. Food Pantry burns down 50,000 pounds of Food destroyed in Maricopa, Arizona.
- 3/31/22 Rio Fresh Onion factory damaged by fire in San Juan, Texas.
- 3/31/22 76,400 Turkeys destroyed in Osceola, Iowa
- 3/31/22 5,011,700 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Osceola, Iowa
- 4/6/22 281,600 chickens destroyed at farm in Wayne, North Carolina
- 4/9/22 76,400 Turkeys destroyed in Minnesota
- 4/9/22 208,900 Turkeys destroyed in Minnesota
- 4/12/22 89,700 chickens destroyed at farm in Wayne, North Carolina
- 4/12/22 1,746,900 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Dixon, Nebraska
- 4/12/22 259,000 chickens destroyed at farm in Minnesota
- 4/13/22 Fire destroys East Conway Beef & Pork Meat Market in Conway, New Hampshire.
- 4/13/22 Plane crashes into Gem State Processing, Idaho potato and food processing plant
- 4/13/22 77,000 Turkeys destroyed in Minnesota
- 4/14/22 Taylor Farms Food Processing plant burns down Salinas, California.
- 4/14/22 Salinas food processing plant
- 4/14/22 99,600 Turkeys destroyed in Minnesota
- 4/15/22 1,380,500 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Lancaster, Minnesota
- 4/19/22 Azure Standard nation's premier independent distributor of organic and healthy food, was destroyed by fire in Dufur, Oregon
- 4/19/22 339,000 Turkeys destroyed in Minnesota
- 4/19/22 58,000 chickens destroyed at farm in Montrose, Color
- 4/20/22 2,000,000 chickens destroyed at egg farm in Minnesota
- 4/21/22 Plane crashes EDIT: adjacent to GM plant
- 4/22/22 197,000 Turkeys destroyed in Minnesota
- 4/23/22 200,000 Turkeys destroyed in Minnesota
- 4/25/22 1,501,200 chickens destroyed at egg farm Cache, Utah
- 4/26/22 307,400 chickens destroyed at farm Lancaster Pennsylvania
- 4/27/22 2,118,000 chickens destroyed at farm Knox, Nebraska
- 4/28/22 Egg-laying facility in Iowa kills 5.3 million chickens, fires 200-plus workers
- 4/28/22 Allen Harim Foods processing plant killed nearly 2M chickens in Delaware
- 4/2822 110,700 Turkeys destroyed Barron Wisconsin
- 4/29/22 1,366,200 chickens destroyed at farm Weld Colorado
- 4/30/22 13,800 chickens destroyed at farm Sequoia Oklahoma
- 5/3/22 58,000 Turkeys destroyed Barron Wisconsin
- 5/3/22 118,900 Turkeys destroyed Beadle S Dakota
- 5/3/22 114,000 ducks destroyed at Duck farm Berks Pennsylvania
- 5/3/22 118,900 Turkeys destroyed Lyon Minnesota
- 5/7/22 20,100 Turkeys destroyed Barron Wisconsin
- 5/10/22 72,300 chickens destroyed at farm Lancaster Pennsylvania
- 5/10/22 61,000 ducks destroyed at Duck farm Berks Pennsylvania
- 5/10/22 35,100 Turkeys destroyed Muskegon, Michigan
- 5/13/22 10,500 Turkeys destroyed Barron Wisconsin
- 5/14/22 83,400 ducks destroyed at Duck farm Berks Pennsylvania
- 5/17/22 79,00 chickens destroyed at Duck farm Berks Pennsylvania
- 5/18/22 7,200 ducks destroyed at Duck farm Berks Pennsylvania
- 5/19/22 Train carrying limestone derailed Jensen Beach FL
- 5/21/22 57,000 Turkeys destroyed on farm in Dakota Minnesota
- 5/23/22 4,000 ducks destroyed at Duck farm Berks Pennsylvania
- 5/29/22 200,000 Chickens killed in fire in Minnesota
- 5/31/22 3,000,000 chickens destroyed by fire at Forsman facility in Stockholm Township, Minnesota
- 6/2/22 30,000 ducks destroyed at Duck farm Berks Pennsylvania
- 6/7/22 A fire occurred Tuesday evening at the JBS meat packing plant in Green Bay.
What is going on in America today?
remain calm, all is well.
Big brother loves you