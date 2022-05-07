© Damien Eagers



THERE is a narrative in the West of goodies and baddies in the Ukraine war, "and if you do not talk in that narrative, then you are a baddie," controversial MEP Clare Daly said today.A section of the Irish establishment who never wanted neutrality now see the Ukraine invasion as an opportunity to end it completely, she warned.Meanwhile,t.This was not to absolve Russia, which is "100 per cent responsible" for invading Ukraine, Ms Daly told the Casement summer school in Dun Laoghaire today.— and unambiguously Russia bears responsibility for this. They invaded and violated Ukraine's integrity," she said."But we cannot ignore the part played by the EU and the US. That's not to excuse Russia. It's simply to explain, because you cannot solve a problem if you don't understand the root of it."Ms Daly listed Western interventions in other countries and the alleged constant drumbeat for more defence spending in developed states, which had stoked confrontation and reaction.She added: "I was really interested to see the comments ofon this point. He has been resolute in his condemnation from the beginning, but last week"Pretty much the first thing I thought was: 'Was he robbing my notes?'. The second thing I thought was thator an embarrassment and a disgrace," Ms Daly said, referring to epithets that had been used about herself."The narrative of the goodies and the baddies is out there, andWhile the war was going on,she claimed.There had been a fanfare during the week about sanctions, and she was against the Russian oil embargo, she said. "Not because I'm sorry for Russia, not because I'm on the Putin payroll, but becauseIt means devastation, destruction, enormous loss of life, and the people of Ukraine will be the ones paying for that."She quoted Ukrainian peace activist Yurii Sheliazhenko: "If you prepare for war, you get war. If you prepare for peace, you get peace."The solution "is actually demilitarisation," she said. But of course this was 'heresy,' becauseBarry Andrews MEP, said, however that he had heard accusations against the EU, NATO and the United States, but none against Russia in Ms Daly's speech."Centrally the blame for what is happening in Ukraine lies in the Kremlin," Mr Andrews said.The left in Ireland had never appreciated the threat from Russia, he said. Yesterday (Thursday) there had been debate in the European Parliament about the "prolonged sexual torture and murder" of women in Ukraine. "I will spare you the details," he said.But even if Putin was removed, there was a danger that there were those "more maniacal" who would take over, he said.But Mr Andrews said: "I don't believe any of the nuclear threats we see on Russian state television. The threat to Ireland comes in other ways."It came from disinformation and cyber attacks, which had taken place in this country in the hack of the HSE. The criminal gang behind it, White Spider, based in St Petersburg, had been "facilitated by the Russian regime."He also cited the shooting down of the Malaysian airliner MH-17 over Ukraine by Russians serving with secessionist groups in the Donbas, using a Russian BUK surface to air missile.Russia was lying and engaging in propaganda on all issues and seeking to undermine the West because in order for Vladimir Putin's regime to be secure, it needed to show that democracies were failing.The expelled Russian diplomats, formerly based in Dublin, had been engaged in disinformation, he said. Russian was engaged in undermining democracy everywhere, and it needed to be defended in Ireland as in other countries.