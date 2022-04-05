© AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd



RUSSIA blamed Britain today for blocking a meeting of the UN security council to discuss alleged war crimes committed in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova reiterated the call today after a request for an emergency session was refused on Sunday as reports of mass graves emerged following the withdrawal of Russian troops.Mayor Anatoly Fedoruk said thatUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Russians would be "forever synonymous" with the atrocities committed in Bucha, calling for war crimes charges to be brought against his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin."Your culture and human appearance perished together with the Ukrainian men and women," he said.MrUkrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the international criminal court and international organisations to come to the region "to collect evidence of Russian war crimes."And German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said that the economic bloc should consider a ban on gas imports from Russia.But Russia continues to deny its forces were involved in any atrocities in Bucha and saidIt blamedKremlin press secretary Dimtry Peskov denied accusations levelled at Russia."This information must be seriously questioned. From what we have seen,he told reporters in Moscow.The UN security council is set to meet on Tuesday.