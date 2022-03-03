© Mindaugas Kulbis/AP



Russia's military offensive against Ukraine is an act of aggression that will make already worrisome tensions between Nato and Moscow even more dangerous. The west's new cold war with Russia has turned hot. Vladimir Putin bears primary responsibility for this latest development, butas well. Analysts committed to a US foreign policy of realism and restraint have warned for more than a quarter‐​century that. The war in Ukraine provides definitive confirmation that it did not., in my book Beyond Nato: Staying Out of Europe's Wars, at a time when expansion proposals merely constituted occasional speculation in foreign policy seminars in New York and Washington. I added that expansion "would constitute a needless provocation of Russia".What was not publicly known at the time was that Billto become members, and the US Senate approved adding those countries to the North Atlantic Treaty in 1998. It would be the first of several waves of membership expansion.Even that first stage provoked Russian opposition and anger. In her memoir, Madeleine Albright, Clinton's secretary of state, concedes that "[Russian president Boris] Yeltsin and his countrymen were strongly opposed to enlargement, seeing it as a strategy for exploiting their vulnerability and moving Europe's dividing line to the east, leaving them isolated."Strobe Talbott, deputy secretary of state, similarly described the Russian attitude. "Many Russians see Nato as a vestige of the cold war, inherently directed against their country.George Kennan, the intellectual father of America's containment policy during the cold war, perceptively warned in a May 1998 New York Times interview about what the Senate's ratification of Nato's first round of expansion would set in motion. "I think it is the beginning of a new cold war," Kennan stated.He was right, but US and Nato leaders proceeded with new rounds of expansion, including the provocative step of adding the three Baltic republics. Those countries not only had been part of the Soviet Union, but they had also been part of Russia's empire during the Czarist era. That wave of expansion now had Nato perched on the border of the Russian Federation.Moscow's patience with Nato's ever more intrusive behavior was wearing thin. The last reasonably friendly warning from Russia that the alliance needed to back off cameafter the dissolution of the Warsaw Pact?"In his memoir, Duty, Robert M Gates, who served as secretary of defense in the administrations of both George W Bush and Barack Obama, stated his belief that "the relationship with Russia had been badly mismanaged after [George HW] Bush left officeThe following year, the Kremlin demonstrated that its discontent with Nato's continuing incursions into Russia's security zone had moved beyond verbal objections.Western (especially US) leaders continued to blow through red warning light after a red warning light, however., pro‐​Russia president was the single most brazen provocation, and it caused tensions to spike. Moscow immediately responded by seizing and annexing Crimea, and a new cold war was underway with a vengeance.Putin demanded that Nato provide guarantees on several security issues. Specifically, the Kremlin wanted binding assurances that the alliance would reduce the scope of its growing military presence in eastern Europe and would never offer membership to Ukraine. He backed up those demands with a massive military buildup on Ukraine's borders.Washington's attempt to make Ukraine a Nato political and military pawn (even absent the country's formal membership in the alliance) may end up costing the Ukrainian people dearly.History will show that Washington's treatment of Russia in the decades following the demise of the Soviet Union was a policy blunder of epic proportions.Perceptive analysts warned of the likely consequences, but those warnings went unheeded. We are now paying the price for the US foreign policy establishment's myopia and arrogance.